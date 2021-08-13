How This Entrepreneur Broadened the Horizons of DeFi Using the Mother Of Innovation

August 13, 2021 5 min read

The perhaps intimidating realm of DeFi, or decentralised finance, has continued to attract widespread attention, all the while progressing further into mainstream adoption. Cryptocurrency, although purported as being volatile, has been sustained throughout its short life regardless. But how? Well, it certainly helps that it’s an industry composed of a myriad of tenacious and brilliant minds. These individuals have generously contributed both intellectually and physically towards the growth of an allegedly fragile industry.

Despite the opportunities that abound within the crypto space, it is not without its share of challenges. Just like every other infant industry, it could be difficult to build something sustainable, especially from the bottom to the top. Nevertheless, there have been a few personalities that have successfully sailed through these wonderful tides. Mohammed Carrim Ganey is certainly one of them.

Beginning as an 18-year-old who began mining Bitcoin in his parent’s storeroom, today Mohammed Carrim Ganey (aka Moe Carrim) is a wildly successful blockchain strategist and entrepreneur. He is currently the co-founder and CFO of Curate, a platform for Gasless NFTs, fashion, clothing, gaming, and electronics.

The First Step

After somehow stumbling across Bitcoin, Carrim first got involved with cryptocurrency in 2015. Developing an unwavering zeal for the subject, Mohammed wanted to join the innovation and scoured the Internet in an fervent effort to learn about Bitcoin mining. Even as a college student, Carrim employed the help of his parents and was able to pull up some family resources to acquire his first set of mining equipment - and so the Bitcoin mining began.

Carrim’s enthusiasm and willingness to succeed became his fuel - but since he wanted to expand his operation, he needed more money, more electricity, and more ways to run it sustainably. Yet it didn’t take long for him to figure out how to do this.

The First Breakthrough

Through a persistent onslaught of networking and phone calls, Mohammed’s operation was noticed by others who saw the potential in it. Fast forward to 2017, Carrim was able to secure a $1 000 000 investment which funded the well-deserved expansion.



“After securing my first major investment, I only had one option which was to succeed at all costs. I still remember the sleepless nights I had with a feeling of obligation that I had for the first time. An obligation to deliver and an obligation to succeed. This only fueled my drive and passion more, in no time I was able to scale from 10 to 700 mining equipment.”



After this initial significant accomplishment, Mohammed Carrim realized it was time to leave the storeroom behind his parent’s house and start making some valuable connections. In the course of one of his travels, he was connected with Inter-Global capital, a Canadian-based Investment firm who offered him an LOI (Letter Of Intent) to buy his mining operation for $6 million. Although Carrim turned down the offer, he knew right there that he was on track for some even bigger moves.

Broadening His Horizons

In 2019, Carrim ventured deeper into the crypto landscape. At this point he partnered with James Hakim to start their company, Curate - the brainchild of multi-months of one of blockchain’s finest innovations. Curate houses a platform and marketplace for NFTs, fashion, clothing, gaming, electronics, and more.

Going live in late 2020, Curate’s native token, $XCUR, got listed on several crypto exchanges, notably Kucoin and Gate.io. Word of the token spread and in no time, the project grew to attain an unimaginable height.

“By 2021 I had steered the company vision from a fashion discovery platform to a peer to peer Gasless NFT marketplace app. Not only that but with my acute skills and network I utilized strong marketing funnels, Twitter influencers, and synergistic partnerships to spread the word of Curate. By April 2021 with my unique skill sets, I took the token from a low of $0.01 to a high of $11, a market cap of $62 000 000”, says Mohammed Carrim Ganey.

Among other business moves, Curate got involved with established and well-known crypto projects such as Chainlink for a price oracle feed integration. Algorand, Elrond Gold, and Avalanche followed as blockchain partners that were integrated into the Curate ecosystem. Travel and e-commerce platforms Travala and shopping.io also struck a deal with Curate to accept $XCUR as a payment method to book over 3 million+ travel goods and shop at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Etsy.

Through a mutual friend at Bitcoin.com, Curate also got involved with Crypterns, a company which provides other businesses with quality interns in the crypto sector. Mohammed was actively involved with helping those at Crypterns to source the best minds and resources necessary for the project's growth and development.

He’s also a speaker at the upcoming Blockchain Africa and Synopsis Russia 2021 and is nominated for Crypto People’s Choice Award 2021 and Enterprise Blockchain Leadership award 2021.

Mohammed Carrim Ganey was unarguably on a mission of conquering territories, and his story is indeed fascinating. Regardless of the fact that he has only been involved in the crypto space for barely 6 years, he has executed a commendable feat which shows passion, tenacity, and the ability to connect with others. Clearly his curiosity has paid for itself - being that tiny seed of inspiration which has, and will potentially continue to yield massive results, both for himself and for those around him.

