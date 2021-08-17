Ultrahuman Raises $17.5 Mn Series B Funding

August 17, 2021 3 min read

Metabolic fitness platform Ultrahuman announced that it has raised $17.5 million, as it aims to help over a billion people in the world suffering from a metabolic health disorder. This brings the total funds raised so far to $25 million. Ultrahuman is committed to making metabolic fitness accessible to millions of people globally. The funds raised will be used for geographical expansion and to improve their biomarker technology.

“Biomarkers will change how the fitness and the healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance, ” said Mohit Kumar, founder and chief executive officer, Ultrahuman.

The Series B funding came from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund. Marquee founders and angel investors also participated including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, Sandeep Singhal, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Gaurav Munjal, Revant Bhate, Mohit Gupta, Vikram Dhingra and Roman Saini.

"We are excited to partner with Mohit and Vatsal, founders of Ultrahuman. We believe they can transform the way people view personal wellness globally. Their thoughtfulness around UI / design and consumer experience is inspiring. We are thrilled to back what could be a pioneering biomarker-driven global healthcare business. Their dual obsessiveness around product engineering and customer experience is already showing result in terms of product market fit and retention,” explained Navroz D. Udwadia, co-founder, Falcon Edge Capital.

The Ultrahuman Cyborg wearable helps people optimize their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers.

“We are excited to be a part of Ultrahuman’s journey as it takes what we believe to be a disruptive approach to personal wellness. Ultrahuman’s biosensor-enabled, data-first model, in our view, is the future of any personalized healthcare ecosystem,” noted Ravi Mehta, founder and managing director, Steadview Capital.

The metabolic health crisis is unarguably one of the largest healthcare crises that exists today. Over a billion people in the world suffer from a metabolic health disorder. Metabolic disorders contribute to almost 85 per cent of all chronic diseases in the world. By helping people understand how food and exercise affects their metabolic health, people would be able to make informed choices about what they eat and their activity levels. The approach is a geography/diet agnostic way to help people eat and exercise better, the company said.

“We at Nexus are super excited about Ultrahuman’s biomarker based approach to build hyper- personalised diet and exercise journeys for users. We are seeing a very strong pull for Ultrahuman’s Cyborg platform globally and feel that it will be a foundational approach to personal wellness in the years to come,” added Sameer Brij Verma, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners.

“Mohit and team have taken their personal fitness journeys and translated them to a world class product and experience in just over a year. We expect Ultrahuman to help shape how health is proactively monitored across global audiences,” added Karthik Reddy, founder, Blume Ventures.

Ultrahuman was started by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal who were also co-founders at Runnr that later merged with Zomato.