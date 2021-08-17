Why Consistency Is the Key To Success, Learn From These Entrepreneurs

August 17, 2021 3 min read

You may have likely come across the phrase: consistency is key. This phrase rings true in all spheres of life because consistency leads to habits, and these habits eventually impact your productivity and performance. According to Ryan Mitchell Rios and Mark Atalla, the difference between successful people and those who give up on their goals is consistency.

Ryan Mitchell Rios is a serial entrepreneur who is currently running five companies. He has worked in sales and built a social media following to grow his businesses. Ryan explains that his success comes from his determination to achieve what he pursues. Running five enterprises is not easy since each has its unique challenges, but Ryan manages to tackle every challenge head-on because of his constituency.

Mark Atalla, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur, visionary, and connoisseur of positivity and wisdom and the brain behind Carlyle Capital. Mark states that his life’s motto is to experience it to the fullest and enjoy the present while planning for the future.

Ryan Mitchell Rios and Mark Atalla both agree that entrepreneurs need consistency to succeed in any field. The actions that you partake in often either lead you on the journey to success or pull you back. Mark says, “Your life is shaped by the activities you do on a consistent basis.” Ryan agrees and adds, “To put it simply, you are what you do and what you consume daily.”

With this in mind, Ryan Mitchell Rios recommends setting aside at least two hours every day to work towards your goal. This time should be focused only on your dream project and should not be split with other tasks. Mark Atalla states that it is essential to turn off all distractors during this time and focus on your core task.

Although the key to success can be easily defined, the path to developing a consistent work schedule can be quite challenging. Ryan says, “You may often find the urge to make excuses and try to multitask, but you should refrain from that to succeed.” Mark explains, “However, it is important to remember that consistent efforts might not always yield immediate results. Therefore, this needs to be accompanied by patience and discipline in your work.”

Speaking of their personal experiences, Mark says that he got to build his enterprise by consistently putting in the hard work, trying new ideas, failing, and getting back up again. Ryan echoes this thought, saying that he struggled to find his footing when he was getting started; however, once he created a working plan, he could replicate this in his other businesses. This is how he can run five ventures at the same time today.

According to Ryan Mitchell Rios and Mark Atalla, consistency in your efforts leads to self-discipline, teaches you self-control, improves your overall personality, and builds momentum. “When you are consistent, you have a sense of accountability and direction that translates to progress,” assert the two entrepreneurs.

Borrowing from Ryan and Mark’s experiences, it is crucial to start cultivating consistency in your work as early as possible. This will keep you on your toes, and as they both say, will help you achieve lasting long-term success.