Gyde Raises $250,000 Seed Funding Round

August 19, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pune-based startup Gyde that has built a set of AI-based tools to educate software application users to drive actions for better on-boarding, adoption, engagement, and customer success, announced to have picked up $250,000 in Seed funding from Better Capital and Ashish Achrekar, chief executive officer, Rica Analytics Inc.

With this funding, the startup plans to accelerate product development, acquire customers globally and deliver personalized help to a vibrant community of software users.

Started By Prasanna Vaidya and Shubham Deshmukh in 2019, Gyde has been working with enterprises and growing companies with a vision to assist software users like never before. It has customers and partners in more than 6 countries and counts as A global asset management company, life insurance giant in India, HR and learning management systems, collaboration platforms as its customers. Gyde Platform lets anyone within an organization create guides in a code-free manner to empower application users with up-to-date assistance needed while using the applications.

"Businesses understand that providing to-the-point, personalized assistance to the application users is the key to achieve digital transformation in office and remote work environment," said Prasanna Vaidya, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Gyde. "User assistance is now at the core of their strategy while deploying and managing the applications for their employees, vendors, contractors, agents, everyone."

Gyde’s aim is to make software users more efficient & successful that in-turn will help businesses to realize productivity gains from their digital investments faster. The product currently integrates with web-based, android & iOS applications.

Businesses across the globe are investing billions of dollars every year to purchase the software. More than 30 per cent of this software never gets used as it's difficult to understand & use. Moreover, in a world where software changes every month, it's nearly impossible for the help and user training content to keep pace. This is creating a huge impact on the efficiency of the users and the ROI expected from these applications. With Gyde, there will be a drastic reduction in the need for classroom training, maintenance of lengthy user manuals, and reliance on support teams. Gyde also improves the user experience multifold and makes applications self-serve.

“Gyde is re-imagining the Microsoft Paperclip for the modern world where digitization is at an all-time high and companies struggle to help their users keep pace with the new applications and workflows. With Gyde, B2B, as well as B2C companies, can deliver rich step-by-step voice assistance, byte-sized training videos, and how-tos at the point of trouble. We partnered with Prasanna and Shubham at the founding stage and are excited to see them build Gyde into a category leader,” added Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital, an early backer of breakout companies like Open, Teachmint, Khatabook, Vauld, and others.

The startup caters to mid-sized enterprises, cloud-based applications, homegrown applications, and others looking to improve user efficiency. The company has also recently launched Gyde mobile SDKs and ready-to-use guides for platforms like SAP SuccessFactors, Salesforce, Zoho CRM, LinkedIn Sales Navigator & Microsoft Dynamics. Additionally, their platform is being used by growing SAAS companies in CRM, HR tech, collaboration space.