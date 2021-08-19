Hashnode Raises $6.7 Mn Series A Funding Round

August 19, 2021 3 min read

Blogging platform Hashnode, which is built for and dedicated to the global software development community, announced on Friday that it has received $6.7 million in a Series A fundraise led by Salesforce Ventures, following a $2.1 million seed funding round in December 2020. Salesforce Ventures is joined by fellow venture capital investors Sierra Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Accel Partners, as well as angel investors Naval Ravikant (co-founder, Angellist), Des Traynor (co-founder, Intercom), Guillermo Rauch (co-founder, Vercel), Salil Deshpande (general partner, Uncorrelated) and Ed Roman (managing director, HackVC).

The funding will be used to continue to grow the platform’s user base, accelerating its mission of becoming the number one platform for software development, engineering, and technology content – in turn, powering the creator economy for the rapidly expanding developer community.

“Hashnode’s rapid growth since its launch points to just how important a platform like this is for developers. We’re proud to back innovators like Hashnode as they work to build a global knowledge-sharing community to empower and connect developers, and in time, all technical creators across the globe,” said Alex Kayyal, managing partner, Salesforce Venture.

There are now nearly 25 million developers working worldwide, so there’s a huge market opportunity for Hashnode to help plug knowledge gaps – particularly important as remote working remains popular among developers.

“Software developers are valuable members of the creator economy, fueling today’s most innovative technologies,” shared Fazle Rahman, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Hashnode. “We launched Hashnode because this group deserves a blogging platform built just for them – one where they can easily find each other, share ideas with like-minded professionals, and collaborate to build game-changing technology. With this new funding, we expect we’ll be able to reach even more users across the globe, helping to create a thriving, rich network that elevates the entire profession.”

Specific initiatives underway at Hashnode include recruiting new talent, expanding global operations, and rolling out new features, including Team Publication – a service allowing entire businesses to leverage the Hashnode platform to power engineering and tech blogs and reach the global developer community – as well as an iOS- and Android-compatible mobile app.

“What Hashnode is doing for the developer community is transformative. Developers want to connect with each other, share ideas and code, but still own their creations and have them easily accessible, with no sign-ins or paywalls. Hashnode is the solution. I’m thrilled to support Hashnode. I'm impressed by their progress to date, and I look forward to their continued growth and evolution,” commented Des Traynor, co-founder, Intercom, and angel investor.

Founded by Fazle Rahman (co-founder and CEO) and Sandeep Panda (co-founder and CTO), Hashnode was launched in June 2020 with the mission of connecting the world's developers, helping them to share knowledge, grow and build a global community. In its early days, the platform had 100,000 monthly active users; over the past year, that number has grown to over 1 million, and the platform currently hosts 60,000 active blogs. Notable bloggers include Quincy Larson (founder, FreeCodeCamp); Peter Friese (developer advocate, Google Firebase); Victoria Lo (engineer, PayPal), Jenna Pederson (senior developer advocate, AWS Cloud); Nader Dabit (developer relations, Edge & Node); and Katherine Peterson (engineer, GitHub).