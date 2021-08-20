Healthtech Startup Zini.ai Bags Seed Grant From The Government Of Punjab

August 20, 2021 2 min read

Zini.ai, an AI-powered multilingual virtual physician, a flagship product by Grainpad Pvt Ltd, was selected for the Startup Punjab Seed grant award. Zini.ai was shortlisted from a cohort of 15 startups that were further shortlisted from more than 150 companies from across the country.

The startups selected for the grant will have access to mentors, networking opportunities, interactions with Invest Punjab and other stakeholders. The selected startups were reviewed by prominent institutions like the Institute of Nanoscience and Technology, an autonomous research institute of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

Zini.ai is India’s first AI-powered voice-based virtual physician designed by a team of experienced doctors. Founded by Dr. Rohit Sharma in 2017, Zini provides genuine expert medical advice and directs patients to seek timely medical help. Accessible through an app, Zini allows users to ‘Talk to Zini’ about any medical symptom or health information. With an Alexa-like experience, the app can evaluate over 950 health symptoms, more than 300 diseases, provide a detailed report, recommend the best course of action, and share details of nearby medical facilities that a patient can reach out to.

“We are honored to be selected for Startup Punjab seed grant award. Through our flagship product Zini.ai, our aim is to make expert medical advice easily accessible to everyone and to bridge the gap in the doctor-patient ratio in India. This recognition further strengthens our commitment to building innovative products that have the ability to solve real-world problems,” said Dr. Rohit Sharma, chief executive officer, and founder, Grainpad.

Zini has been trained on medical data very specific to the Indian population. Over the last few years, Zini’s medical team of 15 doctors has curated a database of symptoms, the reasons behind them, and the possible course of action for the symptoms. Available on Android, a user can download the app and start using Zini as their personal health guide. With ‘open conversational abilities’, Zini allows users to 'talk to ZINI’ in natural language or as a free text-based chat. Each user gets a Unique Global Health ID where all the relevant information about the patient gets recorded, the platform shared.