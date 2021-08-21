India's 5 Most Valued Startups 2021: Valuation, Funding, Industry

August 21, 2021 4 min read

From Meesho to Pharmeasy to CoinDCX, it is raining Unicorns in India—with 25 Unicorns in eight months. Home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, the country is arguably turning into a successful Unicorn ranch.

The number of companies valued at over $1 billion—nicknamed after the mythical creature representing the statistical rarity—based in India is estimated to be 100, with ten created in 2019, 13 in 2020, according to the RBI August 2021 bulletin.

Speaking of the number of Unicorns, India clinches the fourth spot, whereas the US ranks first, followed by China and the UK, according to the Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020.

In spite of an overall slump in the market, some startups have managed to turn the tide and make a mark with their incredible billion-dollar business ideas and models. On World Entrepreneurs' Day 2021, let's take a look at the five most valuable Indian companies as of August 2021, according to the CB Insights report.

BYJU's

Valuation: $16.5 billion

Founded: 2011

Industry: Edtech

Headquartered in Bengaluru, BYJU's holds the highest-valued startup title, surpassing fintech company Paytm's $16-billion valuation. Founded by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, BYJU's is on an acquisition spree and has spent about $2 billion over six months. It recently snagged Aakash Institute, Great Learning, and Topper.

The world's most valuable educational technology company, whose investors include Tencent Holdings, Lightspeed India Partners, and Sequoia Capital India, has recently raised $350 million and is the 14th most valuable startup in the world as of August 2021, according to CB Insights data. Known for its K-12 learning app, BYJU's caters to 80 million students and is eyeing $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 to 15 months.

2. PayTM

Valuation: $16 billion

Founded: 2010

Industry: Fintech

Another famous Indian startup to make it to the list is the country's leader in digital payments - PayTM, founded by DTU-graduate Vijay Shekhar Sharma with an initial investment of $2 million. Formally called One97 Communications Ltd., it is marching toward a $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO)—the biggest ever in the country. This news emerged immediately after the success of India's first Unicorn IPO by Zomato.

The digital payment startup, whose marquee investors include Intel Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and Alibaba Group, expects to increase its revenues to $1 billion in two to three years. The Noida-based fintech firm, which has nearly 330 million users, plans to roll out a slew of new products and services, including mutual funds, insurance, lending, and gold sales.

3. OYO Rooms

Valuation: $9 billion

Founded: 2013

Industry: Travel

OYO Rooms, which took less than six years to achieve unicorn status, seamlessly checks into India's five most-valued startups club. Global tech giant Microsoft has recently invested $5 million in OYO Hotels & Homes. The IPO-bound hotel startup has aggressively expanded its presence to many international markets, including Europe, the US, and Southeast Asia.

Founded by 27-year-old Ritesh Agarwal, the Gurgaon-based hospitality chain has SoftBank Group, Sequoia Capital India, and Lightspeed India Partners among its investors. According to its website, it has hosted more than 180 million guests from 120+ nationalities.

4. Ola Cabs

Valuation: $6.3 billion

Founded: 2010

Industry: Auto and transportation

Ride-hailing giant Ola, which has just launched its highly-anticipated electric scooter, is also among the big winners of the lot. It ranks fourth on the list of the most valued startups in India. Founded by two IIT-Bombay students, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, it has managed to raise $500 million from Temasek and Plum Wood Investment.

Backed by Accel Partners, SoftBank Group, and Sequoia Capital, the Bengaluru-based startup is set to launch its first electric car by 2023. Next year, it plans to venture into the public market and has announced the expansion of its employee stock options pool (ESOP) to INR 3000 crore, providing employees with an additional INR 400 crore in stocks. India's largest mobility platform serves 250+ cities across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

5. Swiggy

Valuation: $5.5 billion

Founded: 2014

Industry: Supply chain, logistics, & delivery

Last but not least on the list is India's largest online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy, popular for its aggressive strategy and discounting. One of India's fastest Unicorns, Swiggy closed a $1.25 billion funding round just days after the Zomato IPO. In order to diversify, the food delivery group has now started various alternative services such as grocery delivery and courier service Genie. It targets a market of "close to 100m" Indians.

Founded by two BITS Pilani, Nandan Reddy and Sriharsha Majety; and one IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Rahul Jaimini, the Bangalore-based startup has the support of investors including Accel India, SAIF Partners, and Norwest Venture Partners, and operates in about 520 Indian cities.