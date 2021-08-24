Learn How Product Design Can Inform All Aspects of Your Company

August 24, 2021 2 min read

You may have seen a lot of ABC's Shark Tank and come to the conclusion that you can design a groundbreaking product. You might be right! But don't expect to do it without a lot of hard work and consideration. Product design is one of the most important elements of any entrepreneurial venture and one that can make or break your business. Some people go to school for years to learn great product design.

If you're coming at product design blind, it's time to invest in the Fundamentals of Product Design eBook Bundle by O'Reilly. It's currently on sale for only $19.99. O'Reilly Media is a leading learning and publishing company established by Tim O'Reilly and has specialized in creating the best technical learning content for more than four decades. In this bundle, you'll get five comprehensive ebooks covering user experience, UX research, design fundamentals, and much more.

At the start of the bundle, you'll learn how to use A/B testing to design a better product using user input. You'll get a firm grounding in data, data types, and components of A/B testing and develop an experimentation framework to define opportunities and test different options to hone your product. Additionally, you'll learn practical UX research techniques to help you design better products and better understand the impact of bad product design.

Finally, you'll delve into organization design, understanding why design's role has evolved in the digital age and learning how to infuse design into every product and service experience. You'll discover how to structure your design team through a Centralized Partnership to increase efficiency and recognize that well-designed organizations think critically and creatively about all aspects of their business.

Make your business and products thoughtfully designed ones. Right now, you can get the Fundamentals of Product Design eBook Bundle by O'Reilly for 88 percent off $178 at just $19.99.

