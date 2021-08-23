News and Trends

McDonald's French Fry Hack Has Internet Divided: 'Why Would You Not Want to Finish Those Fries?'

One TikTok user showed viewers how to refold a medium-sized McDonalds French fry carton into a convenient to-go vessel that prevents the fries from falling out.
Image credit: TikTok
@laddllly on TikTok

News Writer
2 min read

One of the great joys of browsing TikTok is stumbling across videos that teach you an easy, seemingly obvious way to do something that you probably haven’t thought about before.

Many of these pertain to food, whether they’re cooking hacks or fast-food chain-related menu hacks.

But one McDonald’s (MCD) french fry container trick has the internet divided.

In a video that’s been watched over 10.5 million times, TikTok user Ladd (@laddllly) showed viewers how to refold a medium-sized McDonalds French fry carton into a convenient to-go vessel that prevents the fries from falling out.

“When you don’t want to finish your fries now,” reads the text displayed over the video.

@laddllly

##lifehacks ##mcdonalds ##frenchfries ##tip ##fries ##fy

♬ Lofi - Domknowz

Some users praised the content creator, calling the technique a “lifesaver” and “helpful.”

“Gurl u have changed my life,” one user even praised.

Other viewers, however, were scratching their heads asking the same question in echoes: Who doesn’t finish their McDonald’s fries in one sitting?

“Why would you not want to finish those fries,” asked one user whose comment has garnered over 24,500 likes.

“Sorry but that’s never gonna happen,” joked another.

Others noted that leftover fries “taste bad” when they’re cold and that reheating them to eat later just wouldn’t do anyone any justice.

“They have to be hot or they are going to my doggy,” one user asserted. “They don’t do well once cold.”

The chain has been making waves across TikTok as of late, with a video from earlier this summer having gone viral after claiming that customers could get unlimited french fry refills.

McDonald’s has also reportedly been facing labor shortages amid the wanes of the pandemic, offering higher wages and child care to certain locations in an effort to retain and attract new employees.

The fast-food titan was up 12.74% year over year as of Monday afternoon.

