Hike Raises Funding

August 24, 2021

Cross-platform instant messaging, voice over IP application Hike on Tuesday announced its latest round of funding from investors and product builders. The round was led by Justin Mateen (Tinder). Rajeev Misra (SoftBank Vision Fund), Sean Rad (Tinder), Arjun Sethi (Tribe Capital), Bhavin Turakhia (Zeta & Titan), Kunal Shah (Cred), Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Aditya Agarwal (South Park Commons), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal) & Rohit Kumar Bansal (Snapdeal), also participated in the round.

“We’re thrilled to have some of the world’s most iconic product builders and investors join us in our journey. The rapid technological evolution over the last few years has paved the way for massive disruption in social and gaming. There’s little to separate these two categories. Gaming is now inherently social, evolving into a new way for people to hang out & interact in the virtual world,” said Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder, and chief executive officer, Hike.

“We’ve been doing what we know best - building. We’ve been building new ways for people to express themselves online, building new ways for them to hang out online. More importantly, we are building new ways for people to participate in the networks they help build, in ways that weren’t possible before. The next decade is going to spawn a whole new social future and we’re so excited to be contributing to this future with our incredible list of new investors” added Mittal.

This latest round of funding will be deployed to expand on Hike’s innovative product strategy along with enabling high-quality hiring across functions.

As of today, Hike operates a fully remote cross-functional team of over 160 employees that are working remotely from over 50 cities. With over 25 open positions, Hike is hiring talent across roles at the intersection of social, gaming, and crypto.