Agritech Robotics Startup TartanSense Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round

August 25, 2021

Bengaluru-based agritech robotics startup TartanSense announced on Wednesday that it has raised $5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by FMC Ventures and Omnivore, with participation from existing investor Blume Ventures.

This brings the total funds raised by the company to $7 million, after raising a $2 million Seed round in March 2019.

“Our mission is to make smallholder farmers wealthier by shipping monetizable robots. TartanSense will have the world’s largest fleet of agriculture robots in the next 18 months. We are grateful to have amazing investors like FMC Ventures, Omnivore, and Blume Ventures backing us in our passion to empower farmers,” said Jaisimha Rao, founder, TartanSense.

TartanSense builds small agricultural robots, equipped with AI-assisted computer vision, to help small farms reduce their expenditures and improve their incomes.

“TartanSense is a pioneer in ground-based precision spraying in India. With growers’ interest in mind, it has developed a unique, low-cost precision application technology with a very high level of accuracy. FMC Ventures is excited to support TartanSense as they combine artificial intelligence and robotics to improve how growers apply crop inputs,” remarked Amar Singh, managing director, FMC Ventures.

TartanSense is helping smallholder farmers who struggle with low yields, primarily driven by two reasons: poor chemical spraying techniques and unreliable farm labor. TartanSense's robots are an affordable precision agriculture solution for all major farming activities--sowing, spraying, weeding, and harvesting--which simultaneously drive down cultivation costs while improving crop yields.

“TartanSense’s innovation in precision agritech can accelerate the transformation of Indian agriculture. We were privileged to be one of the first institutional investors in TartanSense and remain so as the startup reaches new milestones,” observed Mark Kahn, managing partner, Omnivore.

The future of agriculture is this combination of machine learning software and frugal hardware, helping farmers move from farm-level decision making to plant-level decision making.

“Jaisimha and team TartanSense have been committed to solving large-scale agri problems for farmers since we first met 3 years ago. By building one of the most robust computer-vision-led weeding technologies for Indian conditions, we are excited to invest further. We believe TartanSense will reach many corners of global farming and will best solve for several precision farming use cases,” added Karthik B Reddy, managing partner, Blume Ventures.

India is the largest grower of cotton in the world, with 33 million acres under cultivation and an average weeding spend of $100 per acre. The market potential only for weeding in cotton is over $3 billion annually. TartanSense aims to focus on cotton as well as several other crops with the high cost of weeding.