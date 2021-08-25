Deeptech Startup Tooli.qa Innovations Raises $1.5 Mn Pre-Seed Funding

August 25, 2021 3 min read

Tooli.qa, a deeptech startup built on the pillars of computer vision, deep learning, and 3D, announced on Wednesday to have raised $1.5 million in a pre-Seed funding round led by Aditya Raj, co-founder, MarketCube, Dipak Singh, co-founder, Market Cube and Deepak Bansal and a clutch of angel investors including Dilip Singh, Raj Gupta, Sooraj Malik, Anant Jain participated in the fundraise.

Founded in 2021, Tooli.qa goes deeper into advanced machine learning keeping its central focus on deep learning, computer vision, and 3D. The idea behind this striking vision is to make 3D and computer vision accessible to all industries and as many domains as possible. Mainstreaming sophisticated technology such as these requires a forward-thinking, future-proof strategy backed by an experience-rich team, all of which Tooli.qa seems to possess.

“Most of the companies in computer vision today are piggybacking on existing off-the-shelf hardware, which leads to inaccuracies and heavy dependencies for optimization and performance on the software. We would be one of the few companies who is investing heavily in engineering a custom camera and driving accuracies through multi-sensors and LiDAR fusion,” said Aditya Raj, co-founder, Market Cube.

Tooli.qa heavily integrates a design-first approach with strong tech backing and is already creating diverse products catering to businesses and the masses. Their big bet on 3D and computer vision speaks volumes of their belief in their abilities and complements their spirit to democratize technology, especially the 3D world, and make it accessible to everyone.

Currently, the company is focused on building exciting products in the b2b and ed-tech space. Both these products focus on the world of design where b2b problems are addressed and solved and k-8 ed-tech products bring together and promote creativity, design, and learning for the young.

“Having in-house capability from Industrial Design, Embedded Computer Vision and Deep Learning, to Back and Front-End Development, gives us a lot of freedom to play around and pivot as we need. We are a young and ambitious team which thrives on pure engineering challenges and found the perfect business case to deploy our learnings,” added Raj Gupta, partner, and vice president, Tooli.qa.

With a vision to contribute to Industrial Revolution 4.0 and add value every step of the way, Tooli.qa manifests imaginations riding over pure engineering, deep tech, computer vision and realizes it all in 3D. Their ideologies and innovations are centered around one common theme – Enhancing User Experience