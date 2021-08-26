The Dubai-Based Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator Program Enrolls Its Largest Cohort To Date
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), a platform created by the UAE Ministry of Finance to support innovative and entrepreneurial business ideas, has accepted 24 new startups into its accelerator program which begins in September this year.
In what is said to be the MBRIF accelerator's largest cohort yet, 13 UAE-based and 11 internationally located startups were chosen from a total of 150 applicants. Half of the selected startups are in the growth stage of business, 25% are in the market entry stage, while the remaining 25% are in the prototype stage.
“We are pleased to welcome the new cohort into our accelerator program and look forward to supporting them in their entrepreneurial journey by equipping them with the tools they require to take their innovations to the next level,” said Fatima Al Naqbi, Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Finance, and official representative of MBRIF. “Today, the UAE is home to a melting pot of innovative businesses with entrepreneurs hailing from different backgrounds and diverse fields. This spells the need for reliable partners such as MBRIF to nurture innovations and entrepreneurship in the region and further accelerate the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.”
With MBRIF's main focus being on encouraging and fostering innovation, the accelerator program caters to startups that have made significant breakthroughs in sectors such as education, health, renewable and clean energy, technology, transportation and water.
Fatima Al Naqbi, Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Finance, and official representative of MBRIF. Source: MBRIF
The following 24 new startups will be able to finetune and validate their business models, gain knowledge on how to grow and scale their businesses, permeate into new markets in the region, and be advised by potential investors on how to improve their product/service offerings:
I Hear You, a bi-directional digital platform that converts text/speech to sign language
CogniSigns, an innovative digital screening solution for autism and giftedness
Ennoventure, a connected packaging technology offering with a digital anti-counterfeit solution that can encrypt any information
Hayi, a hyperlocal social network for neighborhoods to help people to connect, share information, and befriend those in close proximity
SpiderSilk, a cybersecurity technology company specializing in attack surface management and threat detection
The Fitting Room, a bespoke digital fashion marketplace that connects shoppers to designers for a next level fashion experience
Works, a no-code platform that helps users develop enterprise-grade software applications
Dal Global, a digital charitable platform that connects donors and beneficiaries with the aim of breaking the cycle of poverty and encouraging resources reuse and circular economy
Kanari AI, an AI-powered Arabic multi-dialectal speech solutions provider
InfraLytiks, a machine learning, automation and AI company that offers solutions focused on making data more meaningful
Direct Debit, an automated payment platform that facilitates the payment of utility bills, school fees, loan repayments, and more
Propy, a Blockchain-powered real estate solution
Opteam, an AI-driven platform that aims to optimize the lifecycle of assets and infrastructure
Xsite Health Global, a mobile health clinics provider
Activ, a sports venues booking and networking platform
DC Medical, an early diagnostic tool for premature births
Count'd, a personalized lifestyle app designed to help people meet their health goals
FortyGuard, a comprehensive urban cooling solution
ECOLOO, an award-winning biological waste treatment solution
CupMena, an agri-tech startup that grows natural products from coffee ground waste
CamCom, an AI-powered platform for quality assurance
Trident Trackway, a manufacturer of modular products using recycled plastic waste
Hawa Water, a company that uses atmospheric water generation technology to convert air into filtered and mineralized drinking water in 100% recyclable glass bottles
Krispr, a smart farming solution
Since launching in December 2018, MBRIF’s accelerator program has helped nearly 80 startups from across a variety of industries in 65 countries. For more information, please visit: https://mbrif.ae/
Related: More Than 500 Global VCs To Attend The Dubai Chamber For Digital Economy's Expand Summit In January 2022