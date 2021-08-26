The Dubai-Based Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator Program Enrolls Its Largest Cohort To Date

August 26, 2021 4 min read

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), a platform created by the UAE Ministry of Finance to support innovative and entrepreneurial business ideas, has accepted 24 new startups into its accelerator program which begins in September this year.

In what is said to be the MBRIF accelerator's largest cohort yet, 13 UAE-based and 11 internationally located startups were chosen from a total of 150 applicants. Half of the selected startups are in the growth stage of business, 25% are in the market entry stage, while the remaining 25% are in the prototype stage.

“We are pleased to welcome the new cohort into our accelerator program and look forward to supporting them in their entrepreneurial journey by equipping them with the tools they require to take their innovations to the next level,” said Fatima Al Naqbi, Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Finance, and official representative of MBRIF. “Today, the UAE is home to a melting pot of innovative businesses with entrepreneurs hailing from different backgrounds and diverse fields. This spells the need for reliable partners such as MBRIF to nurture innovations and entrepreneurship in the region and further accelerate the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.”

With MBRIF's main focus being on encouraging and fostering innovation, the accelerator program caters to startups that have made significant breakthroughs in sectors such as education, health, renewable and clean energy, technology, transportation and water.



Fatima Al Naqbi, Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Finance, and official representative of MBRIF. Source: MBRIF

The following 24 new startups will be able to finetune and validate their business models, gain knowledge on how to grow and scale their businesses, permeate into new markets in the region, and be advised by potential investors on how to improve their product/service offerings:

I Hear You, a bi-directional digital platform that converts text/speech to sign language

CogniSigns, an innovative digital screening solution for autism and giftedness

Ennoventure, a connected packaging technology offering with a digital anti-counterfeit solution that can encrypt any information

Hayi, a hyperlocal social network for neighborhoods to help people to connect, share information, and befriend those in close proximity

SpiderSilk, a cybersecurity technology company specializing in attack surface management and threat detection

The Fitting Room, a bespoke digital fashion marketplace that connects shoppers to designers for a next level fashion experience

Works, a no-code platform that helps users develop enterprise-grade software applications

Dal Global, a digital charitable platform that connects donors and beneficiaries with the aim of breaking the cycle of poverty and encouraging resources reuse and circular economy

Kanari AI, an AI-powered Arabic multi-dialectal speech solutions provider

InfraLytiks, a machine learning, automation and AI company that offers solutions focused on making data more meaningful

Direct Debit, an automated payment platform that facilitates the payment of utility bills, school fees, loan repayments, and more

Propy, a Blockchain-powered real estate solution

Opteam, an AI-driven platform that aims to optimize the lifecycle of assets and infrastructure

Xsite Health Global, a mobile health clinics provider

Activ, a sports venues booking and networking platform

DC Medical, an early diagnostic tool for premature births

Count'd, a personalized lifestyle app designed to help people meet their health goals

FortyGuard, a comprehensive urban cooling solution

ECOLOO, an award-winning biological waste treatment solution

CupMena, an agri-tech startup that grows natural products from coffee ground waste

CamCom, an AI-powered platform for quality assurance

Trident Trackway, a manufacturer of modular products using recycled plastic waste

Hawa Water, a company that uses atmospheric water generation technology to convert air into filtered and mineralized drinking water in 100% recyclable glass bottles

Krispr, a smart farming solution

Since launching in December 2018, MBRIF’s accelerator program has helped nearly 80 startups from across a variety of industries in 65 countries. For more information, please visit: https://mbrif.ae/

