Qatar

Qatar Development Bank's S7 Opens Applications For A New Incubation Program For Fashion Startups

The Incubation Program by Qatar Development Bank's incubator Scale 7 to enrich the fashion ecosystem in Qatar by investing in new local designers.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emerging fashion designers in Qatar are invited to apply for the Incubation Program by Scale7, Qatar’s first fashion and design business incubator, by September 1, 2021.

Located in Msheireb, Scale7 was launched by Qatar Development Bank (QDB) in partnership with M7, a creative startup hub operating under Qatar Museums, with a mission to grow pre-seed fashion startups into new Qatari brands.

Interested applicants should follow this link to complete the registration process.

The Incubation Program will commence on September 13, 2021, and end on November 29, 2021.

It is open for designers and startups with a minimum viable product (pre-revenue stage), some activity in fashion and design, and great market potential. The selected participants will receive smart funding and in-kind support.

The program will encompass eight workshops, two speaker series, six hours of coaching for each startup, as well as six hours of international mentorship.

Aysha Khalifa Al Romaihi, Head of Strategic Initiatives and Business Collaborations at QDB and Project Manager of Scale7, said, “Scale7 takes a unique approach to conducting its Incubation Program, which not only focuses on technical training and education, but also helps participants evaluate the commercial viability and social impact of their business. We work with various institutions in Qatar and beyond to ensure the program is delivered in a creative and interactive manner."

To register for the Incubation Program by QDB and Scale7, click here

