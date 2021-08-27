This Digital Health Startup Aims To Manage And Reverse Diabetes

August 27, 2021 5 min read

Entrepreneur India

While health-conscious nerds might like to play around with quantifying their activity and lifestyle for kicks, people with diabetes have no choice but to track their blood sugar if they want to stay well. It’s a key part of managing this chronic disease, which requires regular insulin shots to replace what the body can’t produce.

When Yash Sehgal was diagnosed with type-II diabetes, he started looking for a single platform that could answer all his queries and help track and manage his condition. To his surprise, he couldn’t find one.

Sehgal, who had worked with a large corporate house in Europe and has more than 16 years of experience, and his school friend Gautam Chopra decided to start BeatO in 2015. The full-stack platform provides information on and products for diabetes management.

India is well known as the ‘diabetes capital' of the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes is rising rapidly in middle and low-income countries, and it is estimated that there will be around 100 million people with diabetes in India by 2030.

Delhi-based BeatO has expanded to serve 50,000 diabetic customers in over 1,500 cities since last year and is currently fulfilling 15,000 transactions in a month. The app has seen over 100,000 downloads on Play Store.

It’s doing this via building digital products that take the strain out of aggregating diabetes-related health data and simplify management of the chronic condition.

Digital health ecosystem for chronic condition management platform BeatO’s co-founder and chief executive officer Gautam Chopra told Entrepreneur India in a conversation that while they started BeatO as a simple app providing rich content for people with diabetes, they noticed the need for deeper engagement with customers on lifecycle management as they progressed. That’s when they added monitoring, the connected glucometer, and the necessary seamless exchange of data via the app between educators and its members.



“Thereafter, we realized that people with diabetes could not easily access all specialized products needed in one place. Therefore, we introduced a marketplace allowing users to purchase all things related to diabetes from one platform. This was followed by the introduction of medicines and diagnostics on the BeatO app. After the COVID-19 outbreak, many BeatO members found it difficult to visit doctors. This led to the addition of telemedicine services on the app, through which users can consult diabetologists and other experienced specialists directly from the BeatO app,” Chopra said.

In line with their goals to enable better cardiometabolic health, they ventured into hypertension management in a partnership with Omron Healthcare. Currently, the team is working towards product enhancement to provide care for other cardiometabolic conditions.



“Our aim is to create a digital health ecosystem which is centered on improving health outcomes of the average Indian middle-class consumer who have cardiometabolic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. With over 20 per cent of the Indian population with at least one or more chronic diseases, it has become increasingly important to manage the prevalence and complications arising from uncontrolled chronic conditions,” he stated while talking about the company's driving beliefs.

The company has raised funding from marquee investors across four funding rounds from venture capitals such as W Health Ventures, Orios Venture Partners, Leo Capital, Blume Ventures, Parkview Ventures along with Pharmeasy and angel investors including VIshal Sampat and Rajeev Chitrabhanu.

The platform has recently raised $5.7 million in a Pre-Series B round led by W Health Ventures, PharmEasy, Merisis VP, along with existing investors Orios VP and Leo Capital. With the latest funding, it has raised over $10 million over the last year across Series A and pre-Series B rounds.

The fresh funds will be utilized across two key areas: growth in subscriber base across multiple channels and geographies, and product enhancement to provide care for other cardiometabolic conditions.

After the COVID-19 outbreak in India, the company claims to have seen a significant double-digit month-on-month growth both in members and revenues. BeatO has expanded to 500,000 app installs and 300,000 paid members (adding 25,000 paid members every month). Revenues have soared 600 per cent in the last year and the establishment is clocking an annual gross revenue run-rate of INR 70 crore.



“We are beginning to work with several B2B partners across insurance, pharma, and service providers towards the same. We are also getting into more medical diabetes nutrition (MDN). In terms of further expansion, we will be looking actively at other Asian countries especially Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, with large populations and unfortunately a high incidence of diabetes,” Chopra commented.

The company has an omnichannel distribution which includes online distribution through its own app and website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, e- pharmacies like PharmEasy and 1mg, and deep partnerships for diabetes care programs with doctors, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, and also sale through offline channels such as retail pharmacies.



He believes that COVID has improved awareness about people's health and adoption of digital technology especially for chronic conditions where monitoring and management can easily be managed from home. However, BeatO has built a full-stack platform that combines cost-effective IoT hardware deeply integrated with the BeatO app ecosystem, thereby providing a complete digital ecosystem for diabetes management while ensuring real-time and proactive intervention for the users at the right time.

Its data-driven approach is one of its kind and presently there is no direct competition providing such a deeply integrated solution.

BeatO has been an ISO 13485:2016 certified company since last year.