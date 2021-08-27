For a Productive Fall, Schedule These 5 Seasonal Priorities Now

August 27, 2021 5 min read

Fall is about more than just warm apple cider, bonfires, and pumpkin, everything. The season is perfect for wrapping up your summer goals and putting some new ones on your calendar.

Donât wait for the leaves to Fall to plot out your Fall priorities. With the kids going back to school and your colleagues back from vacation, the end of summer can be hectic. So you might need a few weeks to think through what you want to accomplish this Fall.

Scheduling a Productive Fall

To give you a head start on the season, we put together this list. Be sure the following five priorities make it onto your Fall calendar:

2022 Fiscal Year Budgeting

If the words âbudget planningâ make you anxious, you are not alone. It may seem early to be thinking about 2022, but planning your fiscal budget ahead of time will stop you from scrambling in late September.

Where to start? Get a peek at the financial realities of each department. Does the marketing team have more resources than it could possibly need? Is it time to hire another accountant? Ask the IT team: Could the companyâs computers use an upgrade?

Once you know your needs, you can cross-reference them with your available resources. Chances are, you wonât be able to fulfill every teamâs wish list. However, getting started early will give you ample time to weigh the trade-offs.

Seasonal Parties

Fall is full of holidays that call for parties. While parties can be fun, planning them can be intimidating. Hopefully, Covid (and its variant ‘friends’) will give us a break. Get a jump on your holiday party planning means youâll get your first choice for every aspect of your event. From the venue to the caterer, you will want to have your vendors booked as early as possible.

Remember that there are always surprises in event planning. Thinking ahead lets you create Plan A, B, and C and an itinerary that gives attendees all the details. Having extra time also means getting as creative as you want with decorations and edible treats.

The best part? On the day of your party, youâll be able to enjoy your own event. So donât take a chance on your big day going off without a hitch. Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.

Fall Cleaning

Spring cleaning needs a Fall counterpart. After all the fun (and messes) of summer, Fall cleaning is the perfect way to start the new year feeling fresh and organized.

Give your home, office, and even car a refresh. In your personal life:

Clean out your pantry.

Shampoo the carpet.

Wax or refinish wood furnishings and floors.

Clean the gutters.

Paint the walls.

Clean out ducts and service HVAC systems.

Vacuum your car and have it detailed.

Wax your carâs paint.

What about at the office?

Clean out your desk.

Vacuum your office.

Delete old files from your computer.

Dust and wipe down all surfaces.

Restock paper, pens, highlights, etc.

Switch out knick-knacks with low-maintenance plants and art.

Go ahead: Put a date on the calendar for each category. Clean spaces are proven to reduce anxiety and boost productivity, letting you finish out the rest of your year with confidence.

Outdoor Experiences

When it comes to alleviating stress, there is just something about being in nature that cannot be reproduced. Unfortunately, modern life makes it tough to drop everything and just enjoy a few hours outside.

Why not plan an entire day outdoors? Getting some sun is a simple, effective way to ward off depression. Boosting your mood doesnât just feel good, either: When you feel better, your work output tends to reflect that.

Although it may still be nice outside right now, Fall has a way of slipping quietly into winter. So squeeze a camping trip or backpacking adventure in before itâs too cold outside. Bring a buddy or two with you, or make the trip alone for a more reflective experience.

New Yearâs Resolutions

Why wait until January to start setting goals for 2022? If you set a few extra goals now — youâll have that last business quarter of the year to practice them. Itâs easy to get overwhelmed by large goals, but that shouldnât be a reason not to set them. Instead, simply give yourself some extra time to think through them.

Start by breaking down your goals into smaller pieces. Set benchmarks for yourself so that youâll be on a good footing when the new year rolls around. Maybe you need to get fit, for example, before you start training in earnest for your 2022 goal of running a marathon.

Even leaders who know better neglect their health as the weather gets cold. As the days get shorter, it will get any easier to embrace and maintain new habits.

Fall is a âblink-and-you-miss-itâ type of season. So start scheduling out your priorities today, and make the coming season your most productive yet. Anything less, and youâll wish youâd dug in before winter.

