TikTok Exposes Hidden Symbol Sizing Guide on Popular Retailer's Tags

In a video that has since gone viral, TikTok user @officially_outfits shared a shocking secret hidden on the tag of Zara items.
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

News Writer
2 min read

Fast fashion can be the catalyst for many dressing room meltdowns due to inconsistent sizing and ill-fitting garments.

Spanish retailer Zara falls in this category, with shoppers unclear about whether or not to size up or down when it comes to purchasing clothing items.

Until now.

In a video that has since gone viral, TikTok user @officially_outfits shared a shocking secret hidden on the tag of Zara items.

“Unsure what size to get at Zara?” The text on the video begins.

@officially_outfits

Zara sizing guide.. ##zara ##fyp ##zarahaul ##fashion

♬ original sound - officiallyoutfits

The video then cuts to an image of a Zara price tag where the creator calls attention to the hole punched out on the top of the tag.

The video shares that if there is a circular punch out by the hang tag, it means that the item runs true to size.

If the punch out is triangular shaped, it means that the item runs small and to size up.

The video has been viewed over 600 thousand times and received over 27 thousand likes, though the creator has turned off commenting.

The video (which was originally posted earlier in the summer) was also cross-posted to Instagram where the TikTok creator gave more context and detail in the caption.

"Each different shape stands for which collection the piece is from whether that be TRF or the main collection," the creator explained. "Each collection fits differently which is where this theory comes from."

"The best hack!" One user commented.

Another user clarified what she had learned the symbols meant.

"Several Zara employees have commented on other posts of this reel, and said the symbols are for which section of Zara the item belongs to," she wrote, "to make it easier for staff to sort items in the stock room."

Zara itself is not publicly traded, but is part of parent company Inditex, which trades on stock exchanges in Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao and Valencia.

