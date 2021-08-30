Extracurricular Learning Platform Spark Studio Gets Funding From Y Combinator

August 30, 2021 2 min read

Bengaluru-based extracurricular edtech startup Spark Studio announced on Monday to have secured an investment from San Francisco-based Y Combinator.

With Y Combinator’s investment, Spark Studio will invest in building an engaging platform with superlative content and curriculum.

“Y Combinator’s belief in the Indian extracurricular learning space is a validation of our model. Learning has shifted online and parents are looking for quality classes that they can meaningfully engage their children in,” said Anushree Goenka, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Spark Studio.

Launched in February 2021, Spark Studio has already scaled to 7,000 users across 9 different countries and was founded by Goenka, IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus along with co-founders, Kaustubh Khade, IIT-Delhi alumnus; Namita Goel; and Jyothika Sahajanandan, ex-principal software engineer, BYJU’S.

“Kids love Spark Studio classes. It’s the one class in the week they remind their parents that they have to attend. It comes down to designing great classroom experiences and delivering on quality as we scale,” shared Namita Goel, co-founder, Spark Studio.

Spark Studio has over 15 courses across music, communications, and visual arts. Parents are turning to them to enroll kids in interesting courses such as debate, storytelling, photography, stop motion animation, guitar, and keyboard, reads the press release of Spark Studio.

“At an early stage of building the company, working with the partners at Y Combinator has given us monumental insight into global ed-tech product practices. Like our young kids, we’re constantly learning,” commented Kaustubh Khade, co-founder, Spark Studio.

“We’re excited about the size of the Indian edtech market and the strength of the founding team at Spark Studio,” added Tim Brady, partner, Y Combinator.

The extracurricular market in India is a $50 billion market, recently aided by the National Education Policy mandating extracurriculars to be on par with academics. Spark Studio has built courses, with leading artists and pedagogy experts, that can be delivered online by experienced educators and award-winning artists, all in the convenience of home. Small batch sizes ensure personal attention, interactive learning, and creation in and out of class, the company shared.