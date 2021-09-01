Got Questions About Startup Exits In The MENA Region? Get Them Answered By Global Ventures' Noor Sweid And Basil Moftah On #VCViewpoint

September 1, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As entrepreneurs in the MENA region, you might have seen Eventtus’ acquisition by Bevy earlier this year, or even perhaps Uber’s US$3.1 billion buy-out of Careem in 2019, and wondered: what would it take for my startup to make a similar exit?

That’s the kind of question you can get answered on #VCViewpoint, a new editorial initiative by Entrepreneur Middle East that seeks to present a no-holds-barred perspective on startup exits, and how more of them can be realized in the MENA region.

And we’ve got the right people to provide all of the answers- having overseen exits of MENA startups like Eventtus, Mumzworld, and more, Global Ventures General Partners Noor Sweid and Basil Moftah (who, by the way, also recently exited from Kitopi, the region’s latest unicorn) are the best guides to facilitating similar trajectories for your business.

With years of entrepreneurial and investing experience under their belt, Sweid and Moftah are well-versed in the in’s and out’s of the MENA startup ecosystem- which essentially means that you shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity to pick their minds.

So, what are you waiting for? Fire in your queries below, and keep an eye out for #VCViewpoint on our social media channels (@EntMagazineME) for the answers!

Loading…

Related: Rewriting The Narrative: Noor Sweid, General Partner, Global Ventures