Mike Richards Removed From All Executive Roles at 'Jeopardy!': Report

The now-former executive producer exited his position as host earlier this month.
Image credit: Greg Doherty | Getty Images

News Writer
Looks like there will be no Daily Double for Mike Richards.

Richards, who was set to take Alex Trebek’s place as host of Jeopardy! after lasting only one day, has now been released from his role as executive producer of the show as well as from his role of executive producer on Wheel of Fortune.

His release comes on the heels of shocking and disturbing allegations of sexist and derogatory remarks and behavior, some of which were even recorded on a podcast he hosted between 2013 and 2014.

Related: Alex Trebek Taught Us to Choose Presence Over Judgment

“I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately,” wrote executive vice president of business and strategy for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, Suzanne Prete, in a memo sent to employees. “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened."

Prete noted that CEO of Embassy Row, Michael Davies, would be assisting her in the production process and logistics are sorted out through the new transition.

"I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks," the memo stated.

Embassy Row is owned by Sony; Jeopardy! is a Sony subsidiary.

