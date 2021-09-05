Languages

Babbel Makes Learning a New Language Easier

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur Store
2 min read
There are a myriad of benefits to learning a new language for entrepreneurs. From being able to connect with more customers locally to having the tools to expand your business internationally, learning a new language is a major asset for business owners. But you don't have the time to go back to night school.

Right now, as a part of a special Labor Day Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for the best price on the web: $179.

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning app, with more than 10 million users worldwide. Those users have helped propel Babbel to a 4.5-star rating in the Google Play Store and a 4.6-star rating in the App Store. The Next Web calls it, "one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere.”

What makes Babbel so great? It was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and designed to help you speak confidently about practical topics like transportation, dining, shopping, and more in as little as a month. Babbel's lessons are bite-sized, broken into 10-15 minute chunks that fit conveniently into your schedule so you can practice whenever you have a little spare time. More importantly, Babbel focuses on real-life topics that you would actually talk about while out and about in another country. The speech recognition technology keeps your pronunciation on point while personalized review sessions reinforce your learning so it really sticks. Plus, you can access your account across all of your devices without missing a beat and can even practice offline by downloading lessons beforehand.

With a lifetime subscription, you can learn Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English.

Want to learn a new language? Grab a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning while it's at its lowest price ever of just $179 (reg. $499) until September 7.

Prices are subject to change.

