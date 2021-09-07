This Authentic Stock Photography Library Can Revolutionize Your Marketing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you have a creative side hustle or you're looking for ways to make your business's marketing materials stand out, you need great design assets. That means going beyond the typical white-background stock photo libraries to find images that really tell your brand story. That's where Scopio Authentic Stock Photography comes in and it's on sale for a special Labor Day price for a limited time.

Scopio

Scopio is a female-founded company recognized by the Forbes30under30 for its mission to make stock photography more diverse, affordable, and authentic. Scopio has revolutionized the stock photo marketplace by using AI and opening up Scopio to creators all over the world, with far fewer restrictions than other platforms. Creators are also compensated fairly so they keep coming back.

As a result, Scopio has a growing library of more than 400,000 diverse images taken by more than 13,000 photographers in 150 countries worldwide. This enormous asset mix gives you the ability to tell a truly unique brand story, craft better narratives for your products, make an impact on customers, and much more.

With a Scopio Standard license, you'll have unlimited access to an enormous photo library that you can use royalty-free for publication emails, newsletters, web pages, social media pages, and editorial. The library is constantly updated so you'll always have access to new images, current events, and up-to-date imagery without having to worry about any liability issues. Whether you're looking to promote a new product, introduce customers to your company, raise awareness for a charitable campaign, or practically anything else, Scopio gives you the power to do it with compelling, thoughtful imagery.

Energize your business with better imagery. During our Labor Day sale, you can get a lifetime Standard license to Scopio Authentic Stock Photography for just $20.30 (reg. $3,480).

Prices are subject to change.