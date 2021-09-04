Chris Gardner And H.E. Marwan Obaid Almheiri Join OWS Capital To Scale Its GCC Operations

September 4, 2021 2 min read

OWS Capital (OWSC), a multi-investment platform headquartered in Dubai, has announced its newest advisory board members, American motivational speaker, entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author Chris Gardner, and H.E Marwan Obaid Almheiri, a member of the UAE Federal National Council and the Assistant Secretary General for Executive Affairs at the Executive Council of Ajman.

As OWSC’s newest advisory board member, Gardner, known for his autobiography-turned-film Pursuit of Happyness, will utilize his existing network to facilitate new business ventures for the company, emphasizing in GCC countries. With over three decades of experience in financial services, and as the founder of Gardner, Rich & Co., Gardner will also offer support to develop new businesses and advise on global trends.

H.E. Almheiri offers years of experience in strategic roles as a member of the Economic Development Committee for the Government of Ajman, as well as a background in business consultancy and as a member of the Zorah Development Company. From advising on cultural engagement to business expansions across MENA, Almheiri is set to be key in OWS Capital’s future.

OWSC Managing Director Oweis Zahran notes the significance of the new members of the advisory board, “I am so proud to have Chris Gardner and H.E. Marwan Obaid Almheiri on our advisory board. As we scale up in the region, we will have the experience and expertise of the highly respected members of the community play a vital role in the overall success of OWS Capital.”

OWSC recently brokered a collaboration between real estate development company Miral and American comedian and actor Kevin Hart. The collaboration was executed through MELT-OWSC, a joint venture of OWSC and MELT Middle East, a consulting and investment entity by US television star Steve Harvey, in a bid to open up the Middle East region to A-list celebrities. In November this year, MELT-OWSC is organizing a bespoke gala dinner and charity auction, hosted by Steve Harvey, and attended by prominent A-list celebrities and key members of the UAE and US government and business communities.

