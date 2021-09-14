Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Master the Two Leading Spreadsheet Programs Today

Learn the ins and outs when using Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Microsoft Excel is used by more than 750 million people worldwide. That's why you very likely put Excel on your post-grad resume even if you didn't really know it all that well. Businesses all over the world, in every industry, use Excel, so it's the closest thing to a software prerequisite for doing anything in the modern business world. However, in recent years, that hegemony has been waning thanks to the emergence of another program: Google Sheets.

These days, you have to know both. And if you want to really excel, you have to know both well. That's where The Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle comes in. Valued at $2,200, it's on sale for just $39.99. 

This 11-course bundle includes 18 hours of basic to advanced training in both Excel and Google Sheets, taught by some of the web's top instructors like Mariel Aim (4.7/5 instructor rating), Laurence Svekis (4.3/5 rating), and Grant Klimaytys (4.2/5 rating).

For beginners, you'll get a tutorial on Google Sheets designed for Excel users making the switch. You'll also learn the top 50 Excel formulas that will help you streamline your workflow. Then, you'll get into some of the more advanced topics. You'll master reporting automation in Google Sheets and learn how to use Sheets as source script for apps. In Excel, you'll learn the top keyboard shortcuts, master Power Query, get up to speed with charts and business intelligence, and much more. There's even a course on querying databases using SQL for truly advanced users. Before you know it, you'll be able to use Excel and Sheets like a data professional.

Master today's leading spreadsheet programs and improve your productivity. For a limited time, you can get The Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle for just $39.99. That's well worth the investment for becoming a data management pro.

