Salestech SaaS Startup GTM Buddy Raises $2 Mn Seed Round Led By Stellaris Venture Partners

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Salestech software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup GTM Buddy on Tuesday announced that it has raised $2 million in its Seed round, led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

GTM Buddy

The funds raised will be utilized for rapidly enhancing product capabilities as well as for building out the go-to-market teams - across sales, marketing, and customer success functions.

“A lot of us have a stereotypical notion of a “seller” as this person who is extroverted, smooth-talking, relationship builder, etc. The reality is that sales is increasingly becoming a knowledge-driven function. Every buyer involved in the decision-making cycle expects the seller to be an expert on a wide variety of topics such as the domain, product, competition, etc; all this in the background of a forever changing business environment, where the static sales enablement solutions fail to live up to what the sellers need. It is in this context that GTM Buddy leverages the latest advancements in technology, design, and AI to deliver the right information to the sellers at the right time, information that is contextually relevant to the buyers; available within the tools that are used by them on a daily basis. We are delighted to work with Alok and the Stellaris team! They have earned a strong reputation as true partners to the founders in the roller coaster ride of building startups and we look forward to a long partnership with the Stellaris team in building GTM Buddy” said Sreedhar Peddineni, co-founder and chief executive officer, GTM Buddy.

Founded by Sreedhar Peddineni, a serial entrepreneur, along with co-founders Santa Thounaojam, Sundar Vellaichamy, and Chandramani Tiwary, GTM Buddy is reimagining the sales enablement category and intends to be a category disruptor.

GTM Buddy’s just-in-time “sales enablement” platform helps sellers to accelerate their deals and improve win rates by cutting through the noise and delivering contextually relevant and valuable information and messages to their prospective buyers. Powered by Contextual AI engine, GTM Buddy’s platform pre-processes all the sales enablement content available within the organization's content repositories, external content, etc; auto indexes and surfaces the most relevant information in the context of a conversation happening with a prospective buyer, the company.

“Despite advances in underlying technologies, current sales enablement solutions fail to meet the needs of the users. They are mostly a user interface on top of a classical folder structure, with basic search and tracking capabilities. Like many other enterprise processes, we believe that this is a space ripe for disruption. With a veteran SaaS entrepreneur like Sreedhar leading the team at GTM Buddy, we are certain that the platform will be a gamechanger in the sales enablement space,” added Alok Goyal, partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.

Apart from Stellaris, GTM Buddy's investors include several prominent angel investors including Girish Mathrubootham, Nick Mehta, Ashish Gupta, Aneesh Reddy, Khadim Batti, Dilip Khandelwal, and founders of several widely respected SaaS companies.