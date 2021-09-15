Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Committed to supporting founders that possess an unwavering ambition to build large world-class companies, Gemba Capital on Wednesday announced the launch of its maiden Micro VC fund of $10 million.

The newly launched fund will invest in 24 high potential, early-stage startups across SaaS, consumer tech, fintech, and deep tech with the first cheque of $250,000 and around a 35 per cent reserve ratio for making follow-on investments.

Founded by AdithPodhar in 2019, Gemba Capital has been actively investing in the seed and pre-seed rounds in tech startups in India. Gemba Capital is a high conviction, thesis-led investor which writes low friction collaborative checks. Out of the 30 portfolio companies, few notable ones include Insurtech startup Plum and BimaPe, SleepyCat (D2C mattress); Gripinvest, and Strata (fintech); Unnati (agritech); Crejo (edtech); Zuper and ClickPost (SaaS).

“We started as a family office making angel investments. My experience as an entrepreneur, combined with working as a growth-stage private equity investor, has helped build a unique investing perspective and add value to the young portfolio companies. We have received a great response from our supporters, including marquee family offices and founders, who have come onboard as Limited Partners," said AdithPodhar, founder, Gemba Capital.

Since its inception, Gemba Capital has continued to invest in high-quality founders assessed through the Founder Market Fit Framework. Some of the areas where the Fund has added value to its portfolio companies include customer introductions, hiring, strategic planning, and fundraising.

“It is our ability to get into high-growth companies led by finest founders with small checks that sets us apart,” Podhar added.

In the past decade, VC firms have emerged as the most suitable form of funding for small businesses and startups seeking colossal capital investment in their early stages of growth. Gemba Capital has built a great performance track record and has a healthy pipeline of deals. It has also partnered with various ecosystem partners who offer free credits to all Gemba Capital portfolio companies.