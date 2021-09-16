Hyperice Forays Into India; Onboards Virat Kohli As Its First Brand Ambassador And Athlete Investor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hyperice, a global wellness brand, on Thursday announced Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as a Hyperice athlete-investor and new brand ambassador. Through the partnership, Virat Kohli will work collaboratively with Hyperice to further accelerate the wellness category as it begins its expansion into India and continues its growth throughout the globe. Virat Kohli joins an unmatched list of elite global athlete-investors, including global football superstar Erling Haaland, 4-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, NBA Star Ja Morant, and PGA TOUR champion Rickie Fowler.

Hyperice

The captain of the Men's Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli has ranked No.1 in all formats of the game during his career and is currently the 4th highest followed sportsperson on Instagram, a testament to his immense popularity and reach.

“As athletes, the way we train and compete defines us. Hyperice has provided me with a suite of innovative products that have continuously helped me optimize my performance and recovery, so it was a no-brainer for me to join the team as both an investor and ambassador. Hyperice is on a mission to help people move better around the world, and I look forward to helping tell their story in my home country of India and beyond,” said Virat Kohli.

Hyperice was founded in 2010 by Anthony Katz, who worked closely with numerous professional athletes and teams to kickstart a movement around performance recovery technology. What started as an ice and compression sleeve, has since evolved into numerous product lines and categories including its award-winning Hypervolt, Vyper, Venom, and Normatec lines.

“Virat is one of the most prolific cricketers around the world and we are honored to have him join Team Hyperice,” shared Jim Huether, chief executive officer, Hyperice. “We are on a mission to help everyone move and live better, and Virat is key to helping us elevate the importance of both mental and physical wellness for all people - both on and off the field.”

Earlier this month, Hyperice announced its next evolution into a holistic high-performance wellness brand. The multi-prong transformation, led by Hyperice’s recent acquisition of mental wellness company Core, its third acquisition in the last 18 months, is accompanied by a new brand identity and global brand campaign and anchored by a suite of new products and industry-first technologies.

Following the acquisition of Recover X in December 2020, Hyperice recently launched its new pinnacle innovation - Hyperice X - the world's first-ever portable contrast therapy device. Hyperice X contrast therapy creates a localized cycle of alternating heat and cold to the area for recovery and rehabilitation. This brings together the best of both worlds with all the benefits of icing and all the therapy of heat in one device designed to temporarily numb pain and relieve inflammation (cold) and soothe stiff joints and relax muscles (hot) in the treated areas...all with no ice, cords, or water, the platform shared.