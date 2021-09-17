BYJU'S Acquires K-12 Coding Platform Tynker

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

BYJU’S—the establishment in personalized learning with more than 100 million students on its platform—and K-12 creative coding platformTynker, recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for BYJU’S to acquire Tynker, further accelerating BYJU’S U.S. market expansion.

The acquisition will enable Tynker to introduce its creative coding platform to even more kids, educators, schools, and coding camps globally. Tynker’s creative coding platform has been used by over 60 million kids and 100,000 schools in 150 countries.

“Joining forces with Tynker will unlock the ability for us to bring imagination to life for hundreds of millions of students through coding,” said Byju Raveendran, founder, and chief executive officer, BYJU’S. “Our goal is to ignite a love for programming in children globally and we feel strongly that Tynker's creative coding platform and approach to making programming fun and intuitive for kids will get us there even faster.”

Tynker co-founders Krishna Vedati, Srinivas Mandyam, and Kelvin Chong will remain in their roles and continue carrying out Tynker’s mission of providing every child with a solid foundation in computer science, programming, and critical thinking skills.

Bringing Tynker into the BYJU’S family will help guide the two edtech giants to their goal of unlocking a love for creative coding by innovating, exploring and setting new benchmarks for tech-enabled personalized learning solutions. The acquisition will not only help expand BYJU’S US footprint by providing access to the more than 60 million students and over 100,000 schools in Tynker’s existing global user base but is also key for both brands who share the same vision to democratize access to coding for students.

“At Tynker, we believe that kids of all ages should develop the critical thinking skills needed to become the ‘makers of tomorrow’,” added Krishna Vedati, co-founder and chief executive officer, Tynker. “Our focus is on understanding what kids are passionate about – whether that’s building games, making animations, or modding Minecraft – and we then create specific experiences, apps, and personalized learning paths to empower them to create with code. We wholeheartedly believe that joining the BYJU’S family can help children on a global level develop the fundamental STEM skills that will serve them well as they progress in school and ultimately help prepare them for careers in both technical and non-technical fields.”

Over the last year and a half, BYJU’S has acquired two additional major edtech companies in the US – Osmoand Epic. All three acquisitions map back to BYJU’S goal of investing $1 billion in the US edtech market over the next three years.