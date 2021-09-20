Learn a New Language, Churn Through Your Booklist, and More

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After a long year of quarantine and social distancing, it appears we are trending right back in that direction. Fortunately, remote work has caught on so there's no rush for most businesses to get back to the office in-person. That said, if you're trying to be safer by practicing social distancing, you're bound to feel pretty bored pretty quickly. So why not use the time to learn some valuable new skills? The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone can help. Valued at $844, it's on sale now for just $199.

Wes Hicks/Unsplash

This three-part bundle includes lifetime access to Rosetta Stone, 12min Micro Book Library, and VPN Unlimited. Rosetta Stone has won PC Mag's Editor's Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software 5 years in a row and The Wall Street Journal calls it, "The next best thing to living in a country." It's even trusted by top international organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor. With lifetime access to this innovative software, you can learn up to 24 languages using Rosetta Stone's award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech recognition technology. The intuitive, immersive training method will have you reading, writing, and speaking new languages in no time.

But not only that, you can also make quick work of your book list. 12min is a revolutionary platform that gives you access to thousands of micro books in text and narrative form, all designed to be absorbed in just 12 minutes each. Every month, you'll get 30 new titles to churn through and get the main ideas. As The Economic Times puts it, "You can absorb knowledge at a speed the world demands." Finally, you can do it all with the protection of PC Mag's Top VPN, VPN Unlimited.

Learn something new while social distancing. Right now, you can get The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone for just $159.20 with promo code ROSETTA20 and score a $30 store credit to boot.

Prices are subject to change.