Knowing Your Dog's DNA Can Help You Be a Better Owner

If you're bringing your dog to work, you need to know your dog.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You love your furry best friend and, chances are, your co-workers do too. Most of the time. Bringing your dog to work can be a great thing, but it can also be a bit of a nuisance. While there is no shortage of products you can invest in to make doggy business time a bit better, the best solution is to simply train your dog better.

DNA My Dog

Unfortunately, that's often easier said than done. A dog's breed has a lot to do with what kind of training works and what doesn't. So if you're working on obedience, you could be doing it all wrong if you think your mutt is a Labradoodle, but it's actually more like a Boxer mix. Eliminate the guessing game with the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test. Valued at $79, it's on sale now for just $59.99. 

Just like humans get DNA tested, you can do it for dogs, too. This easy and painless DNA cheek swab kit has been recognized at the GHP Biotechnology Awards as a leader in ethical canine genetic testing. All you have to do is swab your dog's cheek, mail in the DNA sample, and in two weeks or less you'll have detailed reports about your dog. You'll learn its exact breed makeup, its personality traits, its DNA composition, its predisposition to disease, and much more. With all that information, you'll be empowered as an owner to provide better obedience training, better healthcare, and more.

User Ian Brock said, "What a great idea — learned so much about our rescue. Thought she was a Lab. She is a Boxer/Golden Retriever mix plus 2 other breeds. How can you beat that?"

Be a better partner to your dog. Right now, you can get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for 24 percent off $79 at just $59.99. Plus, you'll also receive a $20 store credit.

