Edtech Platform BrainGymJr Raises Funding

Mumbai-based BrainGymJr—a subscription-based edtech platform offering brain development exercises launched a fully automated portal for children between ages 5-11 years. The launch comes soon after the company raised INR 2.5 crore in its Angel round in July 2021.

BrainGymJr is a child development initiative that supplements academia by helping children sharpen their logic, reasoning, language, and maths skills with simple real-life examples from their own environment. Founded by Vidur Garg, BrainGymJr offers a daily dose of fun exercises with real-world scenarios which are age-appropriate and aligned with learning objectives.

“Our motto at BrainGymJr is to teach children ‘How’ to Think. We believe in the power of building a strong foundation of logic, reasoning & critical thinking in early years. Through our exercises on BrainGymJr we want to make learning and application a daily habit for children. Moreover, we want the entire experience to be fun and engaging. We are thrilled to have like-minded investors supporting us. Our dream is to help children across the globe get better prepared for real-life opportunities,” said Vidur Garg, founder, BrainGymJr.

BrainGymJr offers online exercises in engaging formats such as crosswords, grid questions, etc based on core concepts of Mathematics, English, and Real-World skills. The level of difficulty is intelligently tailored for the child per subject, enabling children to learn at their own pace. Moreover, instant solutions and explanations make the learning complete. Children are positively reinforced to solve through earning points, unlocking badges, appearing on global leaderboards, and more.

“BrainGymJr has a universal offering aimed at making children smarter by actually applying concepts learned in school. The fun formats, daily nudges, and rewards keep children engaged while creating discipline. Armed with a great product that comes with a fresh approach to learning, the team is well poised to scale the BrainGymJr platform across geographies,” Rajiv Dadlani added.

BrainGymJr is backed by 10 prominent founders, angel investors, and HNIs in India including Ashok Bhavnani (Sapiens, ex Ibexi), Rajiv Dadlani (Consort capital, investor in Wellness Forever), and Shankar Nath (Junio, ex Paytm).