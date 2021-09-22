Find a Web Hosting Plan That Works for Your Business's Budget

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With more business done online today, it's imperative that your business has reliable web hosting. Unfortunately, that's often easier said than done. Some services lack in security, some lack in speed, and many are just plain unaffordable for many small businesses. If you're in need of a web hosting service that checks all the boxes, try out iBrave Cloud Web Hosting.

Marvin Meyer/Unsplash

Web hosting typically costs hundreds to thousands of dollars every year, but iBrave Hosting offers lifetime plans starting at just $24.99. But don't be fooled by the low price, iBrave was still created by industry experts and offers some of the best bang-for-your-buck that you'll find in the web hosting industry.

Rated 4.5/5 stars, iBrave offers powerful, market-leading technology and lightning fast servers to ensure your site(s) always operate at peak performance. Thanks to its load-balanced unlimited cloud hosting through a global Content Delivery Network (CDN), there's no single point of failure so your website performance will never be impacted by other users' sites, visitors, or activity. Management of your site is easy thanks to the user-friendly control panel with more than 80 one-click install apps. You can even install it to your WordPress, Magento, Joomla, and more in just a click.

Beyond simplicity, iBrave offers secure, state-of-the-art data centers and friendly support seven days a week. You'll get a free Wildcard SSL Certificate, free anti-virus and anti-spam protection, free daily backups, and much more to ensure your site and your visitors are fully protected whenever they're browsing.

Host your website a smarter, more secure, more budget-friendly way. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting for one website for just $24.99. Get it for 10 websites for just $49.99, and for unlimited websites for an unbeatable $99.99 price tag.

Prices are subject to change.