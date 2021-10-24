4 Steps for Living Abundantly, Attracting Wealth and Better Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

, to one degree or another, is something we all yearn to make. As entrepreneurs, real success comes with the ability to make wealth happen, and have the power to call it in at will. While creating wealth once may seem like enough, financial success is also measured by how we build it. Without the ability to hold that success in our lives, we are right back to square one.

Cast your mind back to the last time you experienced that moment of financial success, whether it was winning a contract or a cell phone notification alerting you to your newly replenished bank balance. If recreating that moment now feels like it was down to pure luck, then you’re not alone.

You aimed for the stars and manifested the money you desired. But if you want to do it again, one important question remains: Where did that desire come from?

It might be that you manifested wealth from a place of lack. In other words, you were chasing your "idea" of success because you felt that something was missing. Essentially, you were shooting in the dark with no real aim. The result? Success of a similar nature will be hard to come by again because you’ll never know where to find it. Living abundantly can help you attract money because your focus is not on what’s lacking. Where we place our attention is how we create our reality after all.

There’s nothing wrong with chasing our dreams — it’s our drive as entrepreneurs. Yet we often get so distracted by the novelty of our end destination that we fail to take action in the right way (or even at all). If we constantly think of our goals as something we lack, we are training our minds to think of them as something to fear: the unknown.

Living abundantly can help you attract money by putting these things into perspective.

You want to make money — how much and why? You want to be healthier — how much weight do you want to lose, and why? You want the perfect relationship — what makes the perfect partner in your eyes, and why? By being brutally honest with ourselves, we can start to paint a picture of what that success actually looks like, and how we might go about getting there.

But of course, circumstances may change along the way. You may experience things on the journey that make you question your life’s narrative, and whether you are on the right path at all. Most importantly, only by taking action can we find the answers to these questions.

So, how can living abundantly help you attract money, as opposed to just chasing it?

First, let’s take a moment to consider what we’d define as abundance. I like to compare abundance to nature — the world’s natural phenomenon that just keeps on giving. When you think about it, nature is also unstoppable. It will always find a way to survive, long after humans leave this world. In essence, abundance is an unstoppable force. Ultimately, it is the natural order of things.

Living abundantly is about knowing how to manifest success into your life, and live from a place of abundance.

This is all regardless of what it is you wish to receive in your reality. Without embodying abundance, we cannot hope to enjoy our success consistently. To live life with abundance is to operate from a place of expansion, and not a place of contraction. But what does it all really mean?

With so much fear and anxiety swirling around these days, you could argue that our emotional state has been compromised now more than ever before. As the world continues to shut itself away, feelings of doubt, blame and shame only threaten to hold us back from reaching our full potential.

Living abundantly to attract money is, for obvious reasons, easier said than done.

Much of it has to do with the unconscious mind and tapping into that all-powerful space within. Our thoughts lead to choices and our choices lead to actions, with the majority made at an unconscious level. By intentionally engaging with our quality of thought and developing a relationship on this same plane, we can start to align our unconscious mind with consciously chosen outcomes. Only then can we begin to communicate our true ideas, choices and desire for abundance.

You need a modality to push past resistance. Through a series of four key steps, you can unlock that abundant life by breaking down those invisible barriers.

Step 1 – Accept : the act of accepting responsibility for your actions. First, we acknowledge the fact that we are the author of our narrative. Everything that has happened up until this point is a result of our choices, both conscious or unconscious. From here, we can make decisions from a place of truth.

: the act of accepting responsibility for your actions. First, we acknowledge the fact that we are the author of our narrative. Everything that has happened up until this point is a result of our choices, both conscious or unconscious. From here, we can make decisions from a place of truth. Step 2 – Clear : the act of understanding you can’t make honest choices from a place of falsehood. It’s about being more present with ourselves to make the choices powerful enough to affect real change. Are you being true to yourself at this very moment? Is the end goal as you see it what your heart truly desires?

: the act of understanding you can’t make honest choices from a place of falsehood. It’s about being more present with ourselves to make the choices powerful enough to affect real change. Are you being true to yourself at this very moment? Is the end goal as you see it what your heart truly desires? Step 3 – Gratitude : the act of recognizing that everything we experience is a result of expectation. We’re invited to welcome in gratitude much earlier on our journey. As the most powerful embodiment of positive expectation, feeling grateful for something in advance can be a catalyst for change.

: the act of recognizing that everything we experience is a result of expectation. We’re invited to welcome in gratitude much earlier on our journey. As the most powerful embodiment of positive expectation, feeling grateful for something in advance can be a catalyst for change. Step 4 – Listen: the act of reflecting that we are all human. We pull back from the idea of perfectionism and respect the fact that we will slip up from time to time. This only enables progress. When we’ve veered off course, it’s about pulling ourselves back with grace and self-love so we may continue to make progress.

We must learn to treat ourselves with compassion. While doing this, we must also respect the fact that such change may be part of a long-term plan. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither should your vision be as an entrepreneur. Slow and steady wins the race; having mastered that momentum, there’s no reason you can’t be set for life.

Coming from a place of truth and a place of patience is, therefore, key to making those small but crucial steps towards your goal. By learning to live abundantly across all aspects of your life, good things will naturally follow. Whether that be wealth, health or happy relationships — abundance paves the way for infinite possibilities.

So next time you’re chasing the idea of success, take a step back and ask yourself: What is my definition of success? Only then can you truly enjoy an abundant, joyful, purpose-driven existence — and all life’s riches you may find within it.

