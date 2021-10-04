2 Things That Make Investors Want to Invest in You

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The right investor can be a pivotal driver in taking your business from dream to reality, so it’s natural that the very thought of pitching a prospective investor can put the pressure on and risk your ability to deliver an effective performance. At Propelify Innovation, we want to prepare you before you step into the ring and find yourself navigating stage fright, nerves, and short attention spans. We gathered these tips from speakers headlining in this year’s festival to help you prepare for the moment and better understand your audience.

Related: 3 Tips for Overcoming Business Disappointment

Chieh Huang, Co-Founder and CEO BOXED

"Be genuine with how you present yourself. The relationship with investors is a long journey and if you try to be someone you're not, they're going to find the real you sooner or later."

Annie Evans Trotta, Founder Dream Ventures

"Always be sure to research your investors, learn as much as you can through their current portfolio, articles they have written, etc so that when you connect, you can form a connection through synergies & common threads. It is also crucial to research investors prior to meeting to ensure they invest in your sector at your stage. You want to save yourself time and focus on meeting with the right investor for your business at that time. At the end of each meeting, always be open to feedback. Typically investors want to add value, contribute and help build so be open to hearing ideas and stay humble."

Propelify Innovation Festival, powered by TechUnited:NJ, returns as a one-day, outdoor event on October 6, 2021 (rain date: October 7) at Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken, NJ, and streaming to participants worldwide. The event celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship, giving attendees a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and grow their businesses. Sign up to attend www.propelify.com for free using code EntrepreneurPropels