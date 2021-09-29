Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alpha Coach—an online technology and data-driven, personal training program recently announced to have raised $1.25 million from Jani Ventures INC and a clutch of investors, which include Dimitri Goulandris, based in the UK, and other Indian investors from friends and family, who are top professionals in the fields of investments, banking, law, and technology.

Unsplash

Now valued at $5 million, Alpha Coach will use the funds to continue building a strong team and launching and scaling up their fitness-tech platform to provide a refreshing, engaging, and results-focused fitness experience for Indians.

“We’re very happy to have Jani Ventures as our partners – every interaction with Parth and Aman has been nothing short of insightful and rewarding. They’re not just strong financial backers, but bring with them a lot of knowledge, experience, and most importantly empathy as having been entrepreneurs themselves. They are ever ready to offer help in all matters and are willing to get their hands dirty to ensure that we, as founders, have all the support we need to succeed. Vishnu and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to help us make Alpha Coach a formidable player in the health and fitness industry,” said Ketan Mavinkurve, founder and chief executive officer, Alpha Coach.

“Alpha Coach is the perfect mix of mentoring and coaching an individual for a sustained health vector. Ketan and Vishnu being the individuals who live and breathe health and fitness are the perfect match in bringing out each other’s skillsets and a dynamic combo with a clear insight and a drive to make Alpha Coach the most sought-after health tech,” Aman Datta, Jani Ventures.

Alpha Coach employs coaching methods. Their coaches are certified by the best coaching academies and come with several years of experiential training before they coach clients with Alpha Coach. Here they begin by changing clients’ habits and ease them into the process, making it intuitive and second nature for them – the changes they make at Alpha Coach, stay with them for life, the company claims.