Amazon Settles With, Bans Influencers Who Marketed Counterfeit Goods

Amazon announced Thursday it settled with Kelly Fitzpatrick and Sabrina Kelly-Krejci, two influencers it had sued for promoting the sale of counterfeit luxury goods in Amazon’s store.

Denis Charlet | Getty Images

Fitzpatrick and Kelly-Krejci can’t promote or sell Amazon products going forward. Their settlement payments will be donated to the International Trademark Association, which educates consumers about “the importance of trademarks and brands and the dangers of purchasing counterfeit products” through its Unreal Campaign.

“We are pleased that this settlement has resulted in the individuals recognizing the harm they caused, assistance for our investigation moving forward, and that charities will benefit from the recovered funds,” said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit, in a Thursday statement.

“This settlement sends a strong message to would-be bad actors that Amazon will find you and hold you fully accountable.”

The two influencers, per Amazon’s announcement, have also agreed to fully cooperate with the retail giant’s investigation of and legal action against remaining defendants.

Amazon first filed suit against the influencers in Nov. 2020.



“I would warn others engaged in similar conduct on social media that there will be serious consequences for their actions,” said Fitzpatrick in a statement.