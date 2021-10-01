Wake Up (The Right Way): Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

Inspired by nature's sunrises, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light gradually fills your room with bright yellow light over a period of 30 minutes.

Getting proper rest is essential for productivity, and how you wake up can set the tone for the rest of the day. Inspired by nature’s sunrises, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light gradually fills your room with bright yellow light over a period of 30 minutes.

This process of increasing light mimics a sunrise and thus stimulates your body to wake up naturally. As light fills the room, so does an enchanting sound. You can choose from five natural sounds -Forest Birds, Buddha, Yoga, Ocean Waves, and Nepal Bowls- to wake up slowly and tackle the day ahead.

