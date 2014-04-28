Brandon Turner is a real estate entrepreneur and the VP of Growth at BiggerPockets.com, one of the web’s largest real estate investing communities. He is also the author of The Book on Rental Property Investing, The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down and several other books. Buying his first home at the age of 21, Turner quickly grew his real estate portfolio to over 40 units using a variety of creative finance methods. He and his wife Heather live in Grays Harbor, Wash.
Real Estate
Should You Sell Your House or Rent It?
Tenants. Taxes. Cash flow. ROI. There are lots of factors to weigh. This contributor tells you how.
Starting a Business
6 Powerful Benefits of Quitting Your Job and Becoming an Entrepreneur
Don't focus on the fear. Focus instead on the adventure that awaits.
Ready for Anything
10 Simple Ways to Increase the Value of Your Home or Investment Property
Have you heard the one about an 'Ikea bedroom miracle'?
rental agreements
Looking for the Perfect Tenant? Seek out These 6 Traits!
High on the list are an ability to pay on time and a positive outlook for job stability.
Ready for Anything
3 Common Business Tasks That Actually Hurt Your Company's Growth
You know Pareto's principle? Which tasks are taking you away 80 percent of the time from the 20 percent that really matter?
Home buying
Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers
Some financial gurus say that a home is a liability, not an asset. But this landlord says they're wrong.
Content Strategy
11 Things To Write About When You Don't Know What to Write About
The first thing to ask before you tear your hair out over your next blog topic is, 'What's hot right now?'
Setting Goals
There is a Major Problem With Your Goals
When you increase the size of your goal, your entire mindset is forced to shift and to think of the problem differently.
Investing
7 Reasons NOW Is a Great Time to Invest in Real Estate
Interest rates are low. Banks are lending. And prices are reasonable. What's stopping you?
Motivation
4 Questions That Separate 'Want'-repreneurs From Entrepreneurs
Are you asking yourself 'if' -- or 'how?'
Real Estate
How I Used Real Estate to Pay for My Newborn Daughter's College Education
What's even better, I bought this property for no money out of my own pocket.
SEO
These 9 SEO Tips Are All You'll Ever Need to Rank in Google
Be like a pilot: Follow a checklist -- this one -- for SEO, and make that magnificent machine of yours fly.
Real Estate
We're Not in a Real Estate Bubble, Warren Buffett Says
But that doesn't mean buyers should go wild because of today's low interest rates, the Oracle of Omaha said.
Ready for Anything
4 Simple Steps to Getting Twice as Much Done in Half the Time
How much time each week do you spend in 'deep work'?
Ready for Anything
The Simple Truth To Accomplishing Significantly More, Faster
When you reduce Dead Space, you reduce the time it takes to accomplish your goals.