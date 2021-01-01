Alexa Dagostino

Alexa Dagostino

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder/CEO of Marketing By Modification, LTD

About Alexa Dagostino

Alexa D’Agostino is an entrepreneur, digital marketer and business coach. She founded her first company at the age of 18 and sold it for millions a couple of years later. As an experienced entrepreneur, she has helped hundreds create the businesses of their dreams.

More From Alexa Dagostino

Amazon, PayPal, Uber and More: Here's What You Can Learn From These Startups That Seemed Destined to Fail
Startups

Amazon, PayPal, Uber and More: Here's What You Can Learn From These Startups That Seemed Destined to Fail

The ideas that everyone thinks will fail are often the most lucrative of all. Here's why.
6 min read