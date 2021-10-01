Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

WeWork India - the establishment in flexible workspaces that provides collaborative workplace solutions -recently announced to have launched its Growth Campus product in line with WeWork Labs’ to power the next generation of founders in India by unlocking opportunities and enabling innovation for early-stage startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises.

Unsplash

Built on WeWork’s core competency of providing its member's networking opportunities and the benefits of flexibility at a workspace, Growth Campus facilitates the growth of the local startup ecosystem, by offering access to WeWork spaces at highly subsidized rates. This initiative is available to the entire startup ecosystem, including members, accelerators, incubators, investors, and enterprises. Existing members receive all the benefits of the Growth Campus offering, along with access to the WeWork Labs platform for free, whereas the programme is open to startups, venture capitalists, and other ecosystem players through a simple application process. Through this effort, WeWork Labs aims to support the startup ecosystem in overcoming the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic- by providing them with access to workspaces, resources, and investment, the platform shared.

“We are happy to support the development of small businesses which will shape the future of entrepreneurship in the nation. WeWork Labs has always had the growth of the local startup ecosystem at the heart of its efforts and we hope that our expertise will provide startups with the network and resources to enable them to thrive while facilitating prospects for cross-collaboration,” shared Arvind Radhakrishnan, head of labs, WeWork India.

The initiative has been launched as part of a series of three in-person events spread across a week with some of the most renowned startups and investors, to discuss the role of the local ecosystem in Building India 2.0.

The events will take place in Bangalore (4th October), Mumbai (6th October), and Gurugram (8th October), and include panel discussions with founders, various networking sessions, and reverse pitches from some of the most active venture capitalists in the country.

Startups like Plum, Betterplace Jai Kisan, Onsurity, CoutLoot, BluSmart, PeeSafe, Doubtnut and venture capitalists like Chiratae, Cisco, Blume, Stellaris Venture Partners Black Soil, Venture Catalysts, Matrix Partners, InnoVen, Beenext, Venture Highway, Orios, Eximius VC are expected to be in attendance. As part of the WeWork Labs community, companies will also have access to $500,000 worth of perks and benefits to help them grow faster.