Women To Watch At GITEX Global 2021: Anna Stolarz, Co-Owner And COO, Winged IT

Besides showcasing how technology is redefining the way we live and work, GITEX Global 2021, which will be held in-person on October 17-21, 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre, will shed light on the revolutionary role of female tech entrepreneurs in building the future. We take a closer look at some of the women in tech taking centerstage at the show- make sure to keep an eye out for them at GITEX Global!

Winged It

Winged IT is a Polish business that provides consulting, tech professionals’ recruitment, and IT outsourcing services, and with its mission being to help tech companies around the world to find highly qualified IT specialists- making GITEX 2021 an obvious and must-attend event for the enterprise.

“Personally, I expect to make some important contacts for future win-win collaborations at GITEX 2021, as well as to find out how COVID-19 has changed business models, including forms of employment, and what opportunities globalization offers in this case,” says Anna Stolarz, co-owner and Chief Operating Officer, Winged IT. “For example, in Poland today, we see a significant increase in investment by foreign companies, setting up branches in our country, or creating remote IT teams. Many employers around the world are switching to a remote or hybrid working model, and I want to discuss with colleagues from all over the world how such trends are changing our businesses and what opportunities they create for international collaboration.”

Stolarz’s career in the industry goes back to 2008, when she started her journey in tech recruitment. “In recent years, I have already built two companies in the Polish IT industry, and of course, as everywhere in the world, the local IT industry is dominated by men, although the situation is changing quite dynamically,” she says.

Anna Stolarz, co-owner and Chief Operating Officer at Winged IT. Source: Winged IT.

Not having a technical background, according to Stolarz, often makes it harder for her to find a common language with customers, partners, and even her own employees; however, she believes that being a woman in the tech sector still helps more than hinders her. “I also try to build friendly, empathetic, and respectful relations with each person, regardless of gender or other differences,” she says. “There are living people behind every technology and every innovation, and I believe they are the tech industry’s greatest asset. The moment we find the right approach to different people and are able to communicate properly and effectively, the results are almost always positive- both in business and in human relations.”

Winged IT will be exhibiting at GITEX Future Stars, Za’abeel Halls 4-6

