D2C sustainable hygiene brand The Woman’s Company recently announced to have raised $1.4 million in a pre-Series A round led by Pradip Burman, chairman, Mobius Foundation and senior member of the Dabur family. The round was also participated by two US investors, Malini Saba, chairman, Saba Corporation, and Anuradha Gupta, angel investor.

Dr. Malini Saba, along with Donna George (USA) and Surya Bhatia, will also soon be joining as board members at The Woman’s Company. DPNC Advisors, the transaction advisory arm of Dewan P N Chopra & Co., was the exclusive financial advisor to The Woman’s Company in the transaction.

The Woman’s Company plans to deploy capital to deepen penetration into tie-I, II, and III cities in India and also position it's ‘Made in India’ products in North America under the D2C model supported by an on-ground team.

“This new infusion of funds will be used to build a safe community for women to engage, access information, and sustainable essential products catering to their health, whilst preserving the environment. In addition to increasing our Indian market share, we will be establishing a significant presence in the US where our vision is to create impact across every household with our quality eco-friendly products as well as our healthcare platform,” said Anika Parashar, founder, and chief executive officer, The Woman’s Company.

The Woman’s Company was launched in March 2020 by Anika Parashar and Roopam Gupta with the goal of addressing serious gaps in the feminine hygiene industry in India, which was estimated at INR 33 billion in 2020 and is expected to double by 2025. With one woman contributing an average of 125 kilograms of plastic waste over her menstruating years, this industry has seen a huge shift in consumer mindset towards sustainable living. In line with the shift in demand, the brand has innovated products that are fully biodegradable, eco-friendly, and dioxin-free.

“The Woman’s Company is a wonderful initiative, started by Women entrepreneurs to produce Indian made biodegradable hygiene products for the health and wellness of females which are easily available and affordable. I am happy to support The Woman’s Company and to help make it a success,” shared Pradip Burman, chairman, Mobius Foundation.

‘This investment is aimed at ensuring that along with making menstruation a comfortable phase of women’s lives, there is also greater awareness of feminine hygiene products that are free of chemicals, parabens, and plastics. The usage of such 'green' products will not only reduce environmental damage but also promote women's health and build a sustainable menstrual hygiene ecosystem. My presence on the board of ‘the Woman’s Company’ will give impetus to the process of developing a holistic approach towards increasing awareness and the enhanced adoption of 'green' menstrual hygiene products by following a two-pronged approach,” commented Dr. Malini Saba, founder, and chairman, Saba Group.

Since its inception, the D2C brand has seen 40 per cent growth month-on-month which is largely driven by its e-commerce website contributing to the majority of its overall sales. The brand has also established a strong presence on leading e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Nykaa, and Zivame.

“​​I am delighted to be associated with The Woman’s Company, an inspiring organization that puts women firmly at the center of its ethos while remaining mindful of the environment. I look forward to seeing what comes next for The Woman’s Company and am excited to be a part of the ongoing journey,” angel investor Anuradha Gupta added.

The brand's vision is to be the leading player in the women's hygiene industry with an omnichannel presence and an outreach of over 100 million women across the globe over the next 5 years.