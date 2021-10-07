Indian Cloud Kitchen Startup Rebel Foods Valued At $1.4 Bn In $175 Mn Fundraise

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rebel Foods, an internet restaurant company, on Thursday announced that it has raised $175 million in a Series F round led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence.

This round catapults the company to a unicorn status with a valuation of $1.4 billion.

This latest fundraising will allow Rebel to deliver on its vision of bringing the highest quality brands across food missions to customers globally.

Goldman Sachs acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the Legal Advisor to Rebel Foods on this transaction.

“The food-tech space has evolved towards better personalization, innovation, and complete transparency which Rebel Foods continues to pioneer. We are excited to welcome QIA, which has a track record of being a long-term supportive investor. With this round of funding, we will continue to serve newer customer food missions powered by technology and automation,” said Ravi Golani, chief strategy officer, Rebel Foods.

Rebel Foods operates the largest number of internet restaurants worldwide and on this network, it has built over45 brands (own and partners) across 10 countries - India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh, and operates over 4000 internet restaurants. The company has disrupted a century-old industry of traditional restaurant business, by building a full-stack technology-enabled platform - Rebel Operating System, thereby catering to multiple food missions. With the influx of fresh funding, Rebel Foods will continue to focus on growing its international footprint, technology, and brand acquisitions.

“While we are excited about becoming the next unicorn, our focus continues to remain on improving customer experience the Rebel way. This round of funding will be re-invested in building our technology, increasing our global presence, and also acquiring new brands. Rebel Foods is working towards an IPO in the next 18-24 months,” added Piyush Kakkad, chief financial officer, Rebel Foods.

Rebel Foods operates over 450 kitchens globally across 60 cities over 10 countries. The company has successfully built multiple $20 million restaurant brands over the past few years with multiple category-leading brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Ovenstory Pizza. Rebel Foods is steadily moving towards profitability with Annual Run Rate sales of $150 million, growing 100 per cent y-o-y, and is eyeing an IPO in the next 18-24 months.