As millennials, we’ve been able to witness some amazing inventions and people when we were growing up. It’s incredible to watch the Steve Jobs of the world do the amazing things they do. However, sometimes we think to ourselves, “Wow. Could I do something like that?” Many millennials want to be the next prominent leaders in tech, sports, or other industries. This article will dive into how you can make your millennial self into a millennial superstar.

Get serious about your goals

The best time to think about your goals and future is today. So sit down and really think about the person you want to be in 6 months, a year, or ten years?

What habits and strengths does that person have? What type of person are they? And most importantly, how did they get to where they are now? You can ask yourself these questions in terms of academics, professional life, or even sports.

You may not know precisely what you want to do in your future, and that’s totally okay. However, if you’re at that point, be sure to get serious about understanding yourself and your passions. What are you good at? What do you enjoy doing? Is there a career out there for you that you would love?

Asking yourself these questions and taking time to process them will help you understand yourself. That’s the first step in becoming the best version of yourself.

Whatever you set your goals to be, it’s time to really get serious about them. Getting serious about a plan doesn’t mean that you have to throw away your social life or other things you enjoy; it just means that you have to invest more high-quality time in yourself.

For university students, this may be developing better study habits and time management skills. For those just starting their career, this may be understanding the ins and outs of their career and seeking the corrections needed to get there.

Even for athletes, this means spending more time in the gym than anyone else. It doesn’t matter what stage of life you’re in — the earlier you start on your goal setting, the better off you’ll be in the future.

Set smart goals and remind yourself of them on a daily basis. Seek to prove to yourself that you can be the person you want to be.

What does work ethic look like?

Once you have your goals set or are just thinking about them, it’s time to get to work. Learning a good work ethic can be difficult and looks different for everyone, but it is well worth the investment.

My work ethic starts right when I wake up. I go exercise at the gym every morning right when I wake up. A workout gives me the energy I need throughout the day to keep moving and keep motivated. I used to struggle to get out of a warm bed early in the morning, but I used a 1-2-3 blast-off idea to get me off of those warm sheets.

A simple 1-2-3 countdown in my head forces me to get up and get moving as soon as the alarm goes off. Another idea is to put your alarm across the room, so you have to get out of bed.

Once my workout is done, and I’m ready for the day, I head to an environment where I can be productive. Typically, to get my best productivity mean heading to the office or a local library. But, unfortunately, it’s isn’t easy to get work done in my kitchen or living room.

Once I’m in the right place, the work really starts happening. First, I make an outline of my day and what I need to get done. Work ethic to me is working until the job is finished, not work until I’m tired. Real productivity means pacing yourself and avoiding burnout — essentially working smarter, not harder.

Work ethic is about consistency and dedication. Set goals to work on a project daily for a set amount of time. It may be a grind, and it won’t be easy, but it’ll push you towards the future you really want.

Wake up early

Waking up early is something you’ll see in many CEOs and great business leaders. For example, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, wakes up at 3:45 am every day. Rafael Reif, President of MIT, wakes up around 5-5:30 in the morning.

While you don’t have to wake up before the sun wakes up, starting your day earlier gives you more time to be productive. Think about it, if you’re waking up at 10 am every day and getting to study or work around noon, you’re missing so much time to do more.

If you were to wake up at seven or eight am — start working or studying at nine or 10, you have more hours to get more done. So while there are some night owls out there, studies show that going to bed early and waking up early have more beneficial effects.

If you’re productive at night, keep going and keep working! However, sleeping one hour before midnight is worth two hours of sleep after midnight. More scientific studies are showing that early to bed early to rise is better for health and productivity. In addition, the correct amount of sleep and healthy sleep patterns help you deal better with negativity, reduces stress, and makes you happier overall.

The most challenging thing about this is many people love sleeping in — myself being one of them. There’s nothing wrong with sleeping in on a Sunday morning, but be sure to get a solid sleep schedule going. Some science says that you should keep the same schedule on the weekends for better productivity levels and best body health.

Some may need to wake up at five am, while others may be seven am or eight am. On weekdays or workdays, start your day at the exact same time, and have a solid nighttime routine. Eventually, your body will adjust, so you won’t even need an alarm.

Conclusion

If you really want to make your millennial self into a millennial superstar, you’ll need to get serious about your goals and development — and apply a solid work ethic. Begin your plan by upping your start of the day by waking up earlier.

Having these in the back of your mind will push you further in life and make you into the person you want to be.

