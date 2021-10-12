Amazon Managers Will Decide How Often Employees Come Into Office

As pandemic restrictions ease and more and more workers become vaccinated, companies are facing decisions over how often employees should be required to appear at the office. At , managers will make the choice for their own teams.

NurPhoto | Getty Images

According to CNBC, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy sent a memo to employees Monday saying the company is leaving the decision up to individual team directors.

“We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office,” he told them. “We’re intentionally not prescribing how many days or which days — this is for Directors to determine with their senior leaders and teams.”

Related: Elon Musk Says He's Sending Jeff Bezos a Silver Medal After Surpassing Him in Wealth

In May, Amazon told employees they could continue working from home until this month.

A spokesperson said at the time, "We are working hard and investing significant funds to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and the availability of face coverings and hand sanitizer."

Later guidance suggested that Amazon would expect most corporate employees to return to the office in January of 2022, with a baseline requirement of three in-office days per week. In his Monday memo, Jassy said Amazon leadership has found the company can’t pursue a “one-size-fits-all approach” to accommodate its more than 1 million employees.

Still, Jassy added that employees are largely expected to stay close enough to their team that they could “easily travel to the office for a meeting within a day’s notice.”