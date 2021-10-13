Edtech Startup Orphicy Raises INR 2.5 Cr Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ahmedabad-based edtech startup Orphicy on Wednesday announced to have raised INR 2.5 crore at a valuation of INR 25 crore. The round saw participation from NRI tech enthusiasts presently working in leadership positions at Facebook, McKinsey. Reputed education company IMS Learning Resources Pvt. Ltd. also picked up a 1 per cent stake in the company.

The first round of funding will be utilized to strengthen their marketing initiatives, adding innovative technology-enabled interfaces and include newer modules to the curriculum.

“Apart from providing live online coaching for school curriculum (classes 5-10) the start-up also helps students prepare for NTSE/ Olympiads and other competitive exams. Our modules are designed with a holistic approach focusing on extracurricular activities along with academics. The first round of funding will be strategically used to strengthen the brand, introduce innovative learning modules and make learning interactive and engaging,” shared Vipul Tyagi, chief executive officer, Orphicy.

The start-up will also be expanding its team and will be hiring young to senior-level talent to build a resilient and trusted brand that makes education engaging and empowering.

The edtech startup is of the firm opinion that pre-recorded content is not the ideal solution for the young curious minds and thus offers its courses via its app in the form of live online classes. They believe that planned teacher intervention and highly engaging lectures are the pillars for online education to show positive learning outcomes.

The startup aims to connect with the vast student community across the country and help them gain a competitive edge with its pocket-friendly courses.