3 Ways to Amp up your Digital Marketing Efforts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The digital transformation ushered in digital marketing, an effective technique for businesses to improve customer relationships, be more visible, and boost their growth. When the digital transformation began taking shape, pioneers in the digital marketing landscape crafted strategies to help companies achieve their desired results. Unfortunately, these strategies have now been implemented by almost everyone, says Mohammed Al Bayat. Therefore, they might not be as effective as they once were.

Company Handout

This is not to say that all hope is lost, explains Hassan Mahmood. While some of the older strategies might not work, the ever-evolving digital space has paved the way for brand growth strategies. With that in mind, below are the three ways Mohammed Al Bayat & Hassan Mahmood recommend to brands to amp up their digital marketing efforts:

Don’t get swept by the crown on social platforms

Being unique and authentic is the best way to win over audiences in the digital space. Hassan Mahmood recommends being careful of getting caught up in the social media craze. While businesses do need social media accounts, you don’t need an account on every platform. Mohammed Al Bayat explains that you should select the platforms best suited to your brand and use them for your digital marketing efforts. Mohammed Al Bayat & Hassan Mahmood also note that maintaining accounts on all social media platforms will stretch you too thin, leaving you with no time to implement your strategies properly.

Tell stories through customer reviews.

Customer feedback is a gold mine for every business. It is essential to listen and respond accordingly when your customers get in touch. According to Mohammed Al Bayat , customer reviews effectively sell your business and further your marketing efforts. Turning these reviews into stories will help you appeal to wider audiences that identify with these stories.

Be flexible and adaptable.

Change in the digital space is inevitable, says Hassan Mahmood; therefore, you need to be ready for it and understand that what works today might not work tomorrow. Mohammed Al Bayat recommends embracing the fast-paced nature of the digital era and adapting to these changes to move forward. Learning how to leverage new tools and trends is a must for the success of your digital marketing efforts.

As Mohammed Al Bayat & Hassan Mahmood put it, audiences will keep shifting the goal post, and it is up to businesses to keep up with changing consumer behavior. To do this, they need to amp up their digital marketing efforts.