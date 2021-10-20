Marketing Platform Wondrlab Raises $7 Mn Led By Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital And Others

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Platform-first martech startup, Wondrlab, on Wednesday announced that it raised $7 million in funding in the round led by Pi Ventures LLP, Tanas Capital, Prodapt Holdings, and several independent investors including Priyamvada Balaji of Lucas Indian Service and Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital.

The startup will utilize its newly acquired funds towards driving inorganic growth, with a sharp focus on tech, digital, programmatic advertising, and the building of world-class martech platforms.

“We thank our investors for their faith and belief in us as a team. We have always believed in challenging the status quo. We truly believe that our differentiated strategy of being platform-first is a great value proposition for our clients. We will continue to invest in building deep capabilities across digital business transformation, content, data, and marketing tech platforms. The next six months will be key to building on our incredible momentum,” said Saurabh Varma, founder, and chief executive officer, Wondrlab.

Wondrlab’s ambition is to be India’s first communication network with leading platform-first, and martech and platform-building capabilities. Currently, Wondrlab is one of the fasting growing startups in the country with an employee strength of 110 people and over 35 clients, the platform claims.

“We are excited about the vision of the team led by Saurabh Varma to create India’s first network. Their strategy of being platform first differentiates them. It is refreshing to see a world-class team coming together on the back of a shared ambition,” shared Narayanan Venkitraman, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO).

“The proposition is truly unique. We are excited about being a part of this journey. Wondrlab’s focus on digital communication and DBT; always being platform-first and building world-class martech products will create incredible value for clients and eventually investors,” added Amit Sharma, Tanas Capital, Singapore.

Malabar Capital Advisors were the bankers for the fundraise.