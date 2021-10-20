Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Skyber, a SaaS and B2B commerce-based platform, recently raised INR 40 lakh in one round of investment through the Encubay Angel Network, a women-led and women-focused angel network. Apart from these, they also get access to the additional services of Encubay network that include $2 billion worth of business credits and discounts across various products and services globally. The most recent round of funding saw participation from leading investors like Niloufer Irani of J. Sagar Associates, Disha Shah of Bobble AI, and Pratibha Wilson of Natwest Group, all part of panel members from the Encubay Angel Network Community.

“There is an absolute problem in getting women either in your core team or as your core employees. There is no balance as such. This motivation helped Skyber and Encubay Angel Network to come together. Skyber, as an organization, was interested in expanding the diversity at their offices by not only employing more women but also as advisors and mentors from their angel network,” said TanishqAmbegaokar, founder, Skyber.

Skyber is an enterprise SaaS and B2B commerce platform that aims to digitalize, optimize and streamline business transactions by bringing multiple stakeholders of the transaction on one single and unified platform.

“Skyber has innovative products to change the way small businesses are run. The ease with which one can start and run a business seamlessly is what I think will make the products popular. Tanishq is a seasoned entrepreneur and drew enough confidence to invest in Skyber. I was also impressed by Skyber's Chief Happiness Officer - Dot the Doggo, which reflects that Skyber is unique and has an endearing quality,” shared Niloufer Irani, talent executive, J Sagar Associates.

“At the Encubay Angel Network, we are bullish on businesses that are unlocking the potential of SMBs in India as that’s where the real growth will happen. We are also excited to help Skyber build out its offering through the extensive network at Encubay. Skyber also marks as the first of many investments where we have successfully brought on women investors on the Cap table and I will be an advisor on Skyber representing the Encubay Angel Network,” added Deeksha Ahuja, founding partner Encubay Angel Network.

“We have also started working very closely with Tanishq and the entire team at Skyber to extend various business credits and access to the Encubay network of portfolio companies. Some of our D2C brands will also be on Skyber’s newest platform. At Encubay we have successfully assisted companies to be more frugal through the partnerships and credits that are offered in addition to the growth assistance that both Encubay and the Encubay Angel Network will be actively providing,” mentioned EashitaMaheshwary, co-founder Encubay, and founding partner, Encubay Angel Network