Cactus Venture Partners (CVP), a purpose-driven, early growth stage venture capital fund has announced pre-Series A investment in Rubix Data Sciences, technology and analytics-driven B2B risk management and monitoring platform, to accelerate its growth.

“Rubix is delighted to receive this pre-Series A funding from CVP. In it, we have found an investor closely aligned to our values and passion for leveraging technology and analytics to solve complex problems. The proceeds of this funding round will be invested in growing our product engineering and AI capabilities, particularly in the B2B risk, fraud, and identity domains. This will also enable Rubix to begin the process of establishing its footprint in key international markets,” shared Mohan Ramaswamy, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Rubix Data Sciences.

The Rubix ARMS platform and its suite of risk scores, reports, products, and solutions are based on its extensive database of structured and unstructured data aggregated from over 120sources, customized predictive analytics, and proprietary technology. Rubix helps customers reduce credit, supplier, and compliance risks of their supply and distribution chains. A key strength of the company is its use of risk analytics to provide risk scores for counterparties on whom sufficient public data is not available.

“We work with founders who are motivated by both purpose and financial success and are building fast-growing companies sustainably. In Rubix and its exceptional founding team, led by Kaushal Sampat and Mohan Ramaswamy, we found a confluence of the above factors. In a very short span, Rubix has been able to fill a gap in existing solutions used to manage credit, supplier, and compliance risk by organizations, and is rapidly disrupting incumbents through its proprietary Rubix ARMS platform,” commented Anurag Goel, founder, CVP.

Through its solutions, Rubix provides deep insights about credit, risk, supply chain, and compliance professionals in over 350 banks, credit insurance companies, fintech firms, and corporations, facilitating quicker and more effective decision-making.